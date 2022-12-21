Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit gets green light for first orbital space launch from UK — and will use a repurposed Boeing 747 for the mission

Kate Duffy
·2 min read
Richard Branson next to Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl
Virgin Orbit was founded by Richard Branson.John Lamparski/PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit gained a license for the first orbital space launch from the UK.

  • The mission, based at Spaceport Cornwall, will send small satellites into orbit.

  • A Boeing 747 named Cosmic Girl will release a rocket from underneath its wing after takeoff.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has been granted its remaining licenses, setting the stage for the first orbital space launch to take off from British soil.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the UK's space regulator, announced in a statement on Wednesday that Virgin Orbit was permitted to launch from Spaceport Cornwall in southern England. The company, founded by Branson, had "taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable," the CAA said.

Issuing the final license to Virgin Orbit for the UK's first orbital satellite launch was another "major milestone," the CAA said in the statement.

The Virgin Orbit &quot;Cosmic Girl&quot; - a modified Boeing Co. 747-400 carrying a LauncherOne rocket under it's wing - takes off for the Launch Demo 2 mission from Mojave Air and Space Port on January 17, 2021 in Mojave, California.
Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The UK's transport secretary, Mark Harper, who agreed to grant the license, said in the statement that the launch "reinforces our position as a leading space nation as we look to the future of spaceflight, which can spur growth and innovation across the sector, as well as creating thousands of jobs and apprenticeships."

The launch was scheduled to happen on December 14, but the date was pushed back because of regulatory and technical challenges, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart told media outlets at the time. Virgin Orbit didn't respond to Insider's request for comment about the new launch date.

Virgin Orbit has named the mission "Start Me Up" after a song by The Rolling Stones.

The launch will involve a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named Cosmic Girl, flying 35,000 feet into the sky. It will release Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket stored under the wing. The rocket will then release a batch of satellites into orbit.

Richard branson
Richard Branson.Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Virgin Orbit, which provides launch services for small satellites, is part of Branson's Virgin Group, which offers a wide range of amenities such as healthcare and airlines. Another part of the group is Virgin Galactic, a commercial-spaceflight company.

Branson was a passenger on Virgin Galactic's first crewed flight to the edge of space in July 2021. The VSS Unity, a rocket-powered plane, lifted off from Virgin Galactic's facilities at Spaceport America in New Mexico and flew more than 50 miles above the Earth.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing stock gains altitude on deadline extension for 737 MAX planes

    Boeing Co. shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday after the 4,155 page omnibus spending package includes an extension for the aircraft maker's Dec. 27 deadline for 737 MAX 7 and 10 certification. The measure in the omnibus bill will require some safety improvements, but short of what current law would demand on all 737 MAX jets to be manufactured under certification rules by safety officials. Boeing has said it would be forced to scrap the MAX 7 and the MAX 10 if it had to meet a deadline of Dec. 27 to get

  • Rams add another injury in their season of frustration

    The Los Angeles Rams have piled up far more injuries than wins during a Super Bowl title defense that never really had much chance of success. Rams center Brian Allen injured a calf on the first play from scrimmage in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The latest setback dropped the Rams’ record to 4-10, matching the highest loss total by any defending Super Bowl champ.

  • What’s the coldest spot on Earth? NASA has pinpointed it — and the nights are deadly

    It’s a great place to avoid holiday crowds, if you can survive the night.

  • NASA Robot Sends One Of The Saddest Tweets I Have Ever Seen

    InSight—or, less elegantly, the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport mission—is a robot that NASA’s JPL (with help from the European Space Agency) sent to Mars back in 2018.

  • Researchers find new biomorphs hidden within Peru's mysterious Nazca lines

    Their exact purpose remains unknown but some speculate the massive hillside figures were created by aliens as landing strips for ancient astronauts.

  • Doomed alien world is caught in ‘a death spiral.’ It could happen to Earth, NASA says

    The “deep fried” planet will collide with its star, NASA says.

  • Leak Inspection Finds Hole in Russian Spacecraft Docked to ISS

    An inspection has revealed an 0.8-millimeter-wide hole in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that sprung a coolant leak outside the International Space Station last week. Russian space agency Roscosmos will make a decision on the flight-worthiness of the spacecraft later this month, at which time Russia may choose to expedite the launch of a replacement capsule.

  • The Coolest Archaeological Discoveries of 2022

    Compiling a list of the top archaeological finds in a given year is always a weird exercise in time dilation. I’m tasked with revisiting past lives through the art, shipwrecks, and bones left behind. Some items on this list were lost for merely a century; others for millennia. No matter how old they are, though, they’re all relegated to a relativistic ‘then’—a world that’s well and truly gone, except for these tantalizing clues we’re sometimes lucky enough to find.

  • Who Is Lylla, Rocket’s Otter Friend in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3?

    Just who was that anthropomorphic otter that Rocket hugged in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer? It's Lady Lylla, his long lost love.

  • SpaceX Pulls off 3 Orbital Launches in 34 Hours, Smashing Its Record

    SpaceX is finishing off the year strong, flying its Falcon 9 rocket three times in less than 34 hours to deliver various payloads to low Earth orbit.

  • Just When You Thought Mosasaurs Couldn’t Get Any Scarier

    You wouldn’t want to swim in Late Cretaceous seas. If you’ve seen the first Jurassic World movie, you’ll recognize a mosasaur as the creature that leapt from the water to eat a great white shark. That film may have exaggerated the real size of mosasaurs, but the effect is genuine: some species could reach terrifying lengths. These reptiles spent their lives in the water, but they breathed air. They had fins, long tails, mouths full of teeth, and could be anywhere from 10 to 50 feet in length. Sc

  • Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

    A hole less than one millimetre in diameter is to blame for a coolant leak from a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station (ISS), the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Monday. A routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts was cancelled last week after NASA noticed a stream of fluid spewing from the vessel. Temperatures on board the capsule have since risen and Roscosmos has scrambled to investigate the cause and decide how to resolve the issue.

  • Bones uncovered in Denmark believed to be human sacrifice from thousands of years ago

    Archaeologists uncovered a human femur, jaw bone, pelvis and other leg bones.

  • Two 'habitable' Earth-like worlds found orbiting star not far from Solar System

    Researchers found two planets with Earth-like masses orbiting the star GJ 1002, a red dwarf that is less than 16 light years from the Solar System.

  • NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

    It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.

  • NASA hasn't heard from its InSight lander in 5 days. It may have run out of power and died on Mars.

    InSight revealed Mars's deep interior to scientists for the first time by capturing more than 1,300 Mars quakes. But the lander was struggling.

  • Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak

    Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday that a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station doesn't require evacuation of its crew, but the agency kept open the possibility of launching a replacement capsule, if needed. Roscosmos said a panel of experts would determine later this month whether the Soyuz MS-22 capsule could be safely used by the crew for its planned return to Earth or if it should be discarded and replaced. Roscosmos and NASA both have said the incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew.

  • South Korea's First Moon Mission Enters Lunar Orbit

    After a four month journey through space, the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) has finally reached lunar orbit. The probe will spend the next year scanning the surface from above in search of water ice and suitable landing spots for future missions.

  • Everything to Know About the Ursid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

    The Ursids mark the last meteor shower of the year and coincide with the December solstice, marking the official first day of winter

  • Inside James Cameron’s deeply dangerous quest to reach the bottom of the ocean

    In the spring of 2014, two men met at a downtown diner in Dallas, Texas, to discuss the most ambitious feat of human exploration since the moon landings. One was Rob McCallum, a softly-spoken New Zealander, who ran an adventure consultancy called EYOS. The other was Victor Vescovo, a rangy, gregarious Texan who had made a fortune in stocks and shares.