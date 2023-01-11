I was at Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit launch. It felt like a festival with its silent disco and food trucks, but the excitement plummeted when the launch failed — and Branson didn't show up in person

Richard Branson, next to Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin, watched Cosmic Girl (pictured above) from Necker Island.Virgin Orbit/Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

  • Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from Spaceport Cornwall on Monday, but the mission failed.

  • The launch was like a festival, complete with a silent disco, food trucks, and wristbands.

  • Richard Branson, Virgin founder, watched the launch from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Virgin Orbit launched a space mission from the UK on Monday, which ended in disappointment for many after the rocket suffered an "anomaly."

A general view of Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747-400 aircraft carrying the LauncherOne rocket under its left wing, as final preparations are made at Cornwall Airport Newquay on January 9, 2023 in Newquay, United Kingdom.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

I went to Spaceport Cornwall to see the launch, which was set to be the UK's first orbital mission from British soil.

Insider reporter at rocket launch.
Kate Duffy/Insider

It was a cold and blustery night with sporadic bursts of rain and hail, but more than two thousand people still came along to watch Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl carry the LauncherOne rocket into the sky.

Spectators at Spaceport Cornwall watching the launch.
Kate Duffy/Insider

There were several food trucks at the launch event, offering pizza, mac-n-cheese, coffee, and regional specialties such as Cornish pasties.

Food truck at Newquay Airport
Kate Duffy/Insider

Virgin Orbit also organized a massive marquee for a silent disco. Staff were handing out headphones on the door, and people inside danced to well-known pop songs.

Silent disco at Spaceport Cornwall.
Kate Duffy/Insider

Ian Annett, deputy chief executive of the UK space agency, said in a speech the launch sold out faster than the Glastonbury festival, the nation's biggest music event.

Ian Annett, from UK space agency, making a speech at launch event.
Kate Duffy/Insider

Spectators wore wristbands handed out on entry. Joanna and Amy, two students from Falmouth University in Cornwall, told me the launch event felt like a mini-festival.

Broadcast crew around replica of LauncherOne rocket.
Kate Duffy/Insider

Despite the electric atmosphere, there was one prominent person missing: Richard Branson.

Richard Branson at Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit

At the time of the launch, he was on Necker Island, a private tropical paradise owned by him in the British Virgin Islands. Branson's net worth is valued at $3.6 billion.

Necker Island
Google Maps

The only appearance he made was a brief speech during Virgin Orbit's livestream of the launch.

Richard Branson on Virgin Orbit's livestream.
Virgin Orbit

Although Cosmic Girl took off and successfully released the rocket over the Atlantic Ocean, Virgin Orbit announced at around 6:45 pm ET that LauncherOne had experienced an "anomaly" and failed to reach orbit to deploy the nine satellites onboard.

A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, takes off from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport, Newquay.
Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

As soon as the technical failure was announced, the buzz dropped and sounds of disappointment and lots of "oh nos" resonated from the crowd. Spectators slowly began to leave the launch.

Spaceport Cornwall
Kate Duffy/Insider

Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, told the press she was "devastated," while Matt Archer, commercial space director at the UK Space Agency, said he was "disappointed."

Melissa Thorpe, Head of Spaceport Cornwall, poses in front of Cosmic Girl, the modified Boeing 747 on November 08, 2022 in Newquay, England.
Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Branson quote-tweeted Virgin Orbit's statement about the failed mission on Tuesday, thanking the team for working on the mission.

 

In the meantime, Virgin Orbit and the UK space agency are investigating what caused LauncherOne to fail.

UKSA's Ian Annett, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart, and Spaceport Head Melissa Thorpe sit on panel at press conference.
Kate Duffy/Insider

