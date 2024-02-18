Richard Campos resigns from Loving Village Council

The Village of Loving seeks a new a councilor after the resignation of Richard Campos, according to a Facebook post from the Village.

Campos resigned from the council on Feb. 15, read the announcement.

The term for the council position expires Dec. 31, 2025, and Mayor Ricky Fuentes would like to fill the position by March 11.

Applicants must reside within the Loving village limits in order to serve on the council.

“The applicant must seek election to the position and be elected at the regular local election to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November 2025 if they wish to remain on the Village Council beyond Dec. 31, 2025,” cited the announcement.

Anyone interested may submit a letter of interest and resume via email to Fuentes at rfuentes@lovingnm.gov.

Application deadline is March 1, 2024, and potential applicants may send the resume and application via U.S. Mail to P.O. Box 56, Loving, New Mexico 88256.

Applications will be accepted until March 1 at 5 p.m., according to the social media post.

