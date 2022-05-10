Richard Dabate guilty in shooting death of his wife

May 10—Richard Dabate was found guilty of murder and two other charges Tuesday in the shooting death of his wife, Connie, at their Ellington home in 2015.

The verdicts were returned by the jury after less than four hours of deliberation. In the morning, the jury returned to the courtroom to listen to a replay of testimony by a forensic examiner regarding DNA evidence.

Bond was raised to $5 million for Dabate, and he must wear a GPS monitor. The prosecutor had argued for bond to be $10 million.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in Connie's death. He is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

The five-week trial, postponed for two years because of COVID-19, focused, Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky has said, that Dabate killed his wife to avoid the pitfalls of a divorce. One of Dabate's mistresses was pregnant with his child when Connie Dabate was killed on Dec. 23, 2015. Richard Dabate said it was an intruder who tied him up and then killed Connie.

Dabate testified last week that on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, he returned home after an aborted trip to work to find an intruder in the house, who shot his wife Connie in the basement, and then tied him to a chair and injured him with a box cutter and other tools.

He also admitted to engaging in an affair with a friend, Sara Ganzer, who became pregnant with his child.

Dabate said he and Connie experienced a rough patch beginning in 2014 and continuing through 2015, but by the time of her death they were in a good place, even after he told her about the baby.

During the trial he called witnesses who testified about conversations in which Dabate voiced concerns about divorce, and that he would lose family and friends. Gedansky said during closing arguments the pressure was mounting for Dabate in late 2015, because he hadn't decided what to do yet.

Gedansky started the first half of his argument by giving the jury a walk-through of the Dabates' morning on Dec. 23, 2015. He pointed out the times that doors opened, when phone calls were made, when Dabate was making searches on the internet, and when Connie was sending messages on Facebook. Connie's Fitbit was recording her movement all the while, he said.

Then Connie left for the YMCA, and Dabate stayed home, he said. That was proven by his continued use of his laptop and the GPS coordinates from his cellphone, according to Gedansky.

When Connie returned early, Dabate must have wondered why, and that's why he looked up the YMCA group exercise schedule at that moment, Gedansky said.

Connie's Fitbit continued to show her walking around until 10:05 a.m. once she was back home. However, the home alarm system recorded the last movement on the second floor of the house at 9:34 a.m. That has to be when Dabate confronted the intruder, and then followed him downstairs to the basement, "but it's not," Gedansky said.

Gedansky voiced the following questions about Dabate's account: How did the intruder slip by Dabate into the house? Why didn't he try to steal anything else? Why didn't the intruder shoot Dabate, or stab him with the knife Dabate said the intruder was wielding? If Dabate was stabbed while sitting in a chair, why didn't the blood drip down his shirt, or onto the backs of his pant legs?

After the intruder fled, Dabate has said he climbed up the basement stairs to the kitchen, where he called 911. Gedansky wondered how his injuries were so debilitating that he laid on the kitchen floor for 20 minutes and didn't check on Connie in the basement.

Defense attorney Trent LaLima spent much of his time for arguments questioning the reliability of the evidence presented in the case, though he admitted he couldn't address every point in an hour.

Focusing on the evidence obtained by technology, LaLima asked the jurors if any of them had ever experienced a corrupted file or been taken down the wrong road by a GPS system.

In this case, GPS data from Dabate's cellphone didn't show any evidence he left his property, but LaLima pointed out that the GPS data wasn't being recorded every minute. He suggested it was possible that Dabate briefly drove towards work but turned around and made it back home without his movement being recorded.

He questioned if the GPS data was reliable enough for the jury to be certain of its accuracy.

