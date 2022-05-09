Richard Dabate jury hears closing arguments in Fitbit murder case

Attorneys for both sides finished making their closing arguments Monday afternoon after five weeks of the “Fitbit murder” trial.

Six years after Richard Dabate allegedly murdered his wife Connie Dabate in their Ellington home just two days before Christmas, jurors heard from more than 130 witnesses and considered over 600 pieces of evidence as the state built its case against him.

State prosecutors allege that Dabate, faced with the impending pressure of a pregnant lover, hatched a plan to kill his wife and stage a home invasion, crafting a story of a masked intruder to pin the crime on.

During an hour-long closing argument, and then a rebuttal, State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky told the jury that Dabate’s seemingly a perfect life — large homes, vacations, his family-man image paired with a doting wife — wasn’t his reality.

“It was all an illusion, it was a lie,” Gedansky told the jury.

With his lover Sara Ganzer just two months away from giving birth, Gedansky said Dabate’s carefully curated life was “coming to an end in a crash, a loud crash. And he couldn’t stop it.”

Gedanksy said Dabate was scared of being exiled by his community, of becoming a “black sheep” in the family.

Dabate’s defense attorney, Trent LaLima, argued that killing his wife would have only hastened the ostracism prosecutors say he was afraid to face.

LaLima told the jury that the state failed to prove his client’s innocence beyond a reasonable doubt and asked them to consider six sources of reasonable doubt: his consistency in his claims of an intruder; his seemingly normal behavior the morning of the murder, like looking up a no-spoiler review for the new Star Wars film; six locations where unknown DNA was found in the home; a lack of witness testimony that Dabate walked to the edge of his own backyard that morning to plant his wallet; and testimony from a house cleaner who said they may have seen a large, dark green figure move past the window.

Gedanksy, on the other hand, walked the jury through the timeline of Dabate’s argument compared to forensic evidence from the day of the crimes, including cellphone GPS points that put Dabate in the house all morning and Fitbit data that showed Connie Dabate moving around, leisurely, after the time her husband said she was killed.

Story continues

He asked the jury to considered how no one in the neighborhood saw the large camouflage wearing intruder as he fled. The state called dozens of neighbors who testified they they did not.

He questioned why nothing was stolen from the house during the home invasion other than Dabate’s wallet, which was in the yard. Nothing was taken. He continued to poke holes in Dabate’s differing statements over the years and mismatching timelines.

LaLima countered by urging the jury to consider whether they would remember small details of a traumatic day, like the one his client says he experienced. To prove his point, he asked jurors to consider whether they remembered what certain witnesses wore when they took the stand in the trial.

He also brought into question the accuracy of technology the state relied on to build at least parts of their case, saying that Fitbits and cellphones are not designed with exact accuracy for court testimony in mind but rather “to convince you to buy the next Fitbit, Fitbit 2.0, at Dick’s Sporting Goods.” He asked the jury whether their smart phone causes them to miss a text, or if their GPS tells them they’re a street away from where they actually are. Then he asked them to consider the reliability of such devices back in 2015.

LaLima leaned one of the defense’s four witnesses’ testimony — an account from a house cleaner that she thought she may have seen a large green figure pass by the window, but it may have been a deer or reflection. He argued that, if like Dabate said, the intruder was wearing a mask, she wouldn’t have seen a face but said that he’d “never seen a green deer.”

Gedansky addressed the weight of that witnesses testimony in his rebuttal, pointing out evidence that the window the cleaner was dusting at the time had a UV filter on it that may have distorted her view.

Gedansky closed the trial by telling the jury that Dabate had given them the pieces of a puzzle that they are now asked with using their “common sense” and “life experience” to put together.

Court was adjourned for an early lunch break about 12:10 p.m. After that, the jury will be given their instructions by Judge Corinne L. Klatt, and then will start deliberating.