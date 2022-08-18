Richard Dabate sentenced to 65 years in ‘Fitbit murder’ of wife

Richard Dabate, the Ellington man who was found guilty of murdering his wife in 2015 in a case dubbed the “Fitbit murder” was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison.

Dabate, who has been in custody on a $5 million bond, was sentenced by a judge in Rockville Superior court nearly seven years after the death of his wife Connie Dabate.

Dabate was sentenced to 60 years for his wife’s murder, five years for tampering with evidence and one year for giving a false statement of police for a total of 65 years to serve behind bars.

Dabate pleaded guilty to all of the charges, sticking to a years long story that a stranger broke into his home, killed his wife and tied him up in their kitchen. His trial lasted weeks, with more than 600 pieces of evidence and over 130 witnesses called to the stand including Dabate himself and his mistress who has since given birth to Dabate’s daughter.