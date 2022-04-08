Richard Dabate's Lawyer Seeks to Exclude Testimony

Apr. 8—VERNON — One of the lawyers representing Richard Dabate, accused of murder in the shooting of his wife Connie, filed a motion in Vernon Superior Court Thursday seeking to have testimony from an emergency department physician stricken from the record.

The motion targets the testimony of Hartford Hospital physician Charles Johndro, who on Wednesday testified that the injuries Dabate suffered the day his wife was killed were consistent with self-inflicted wounds.

Johndro testified that it was a "clinical impression" he held at the time he treated Dabate, but that he didn't note it in hospital records. He first made the prosecutor aware of his impression during a meeting in recent months, he said.

In the 4-page motion, Dabate's lawyer is arguing that Johndro's testimony should have been disclosed to the defense before the trial started, as is required for expert testimony.

"The doctor's omission of this 'gut feeling' from his hospital record notes and observations is material — his failure to note it and instead first tell the State six years later raises significant questions about his credibility, memory, and evaluation skills," wrote lawyer Trent LaLima.

LaLima wrote that as Johndro hadn't noted his impression in hospital records, the defense reasonably expected Johndro would testify according to his reported observations.

"Instead, Dr. Johndro unexpectedly provided prejudicial expert opinion testimony that hovered extremely close to the ultimate issue in the case while traversing far afield of his recorded observations," wrote LaLima.

The motion is scheduled for argument Friday morning. If Johndro's testimony is stricken, the jury will be instructed not to consider it when determining Dabate's guilt.

Also on Thursday, prosecutor Matthew Gedansky called a former state police detective to testify about his interview with Richard Dabate at the hospital on the day in 2015 that Dabate's wife was killed in their Ellington home.

The former detective, Jeffrey Payette, testified that his interview with Dabate was cordial, with Dabate answering questions and volunteering information on his own.

Payette said that he and another detective arrived at the hospital around 1 p.m., and ended up speaking with Dabate for about seven hours. During that time they also obtained consent from Dabate for searches of his home and cellphone and to obtain DNA samples.

Defense lawyer Michael Fitzpatrick questioned Payette too, asking whether the detective knew if Dabate had been given any medication as part of his treatment. Payette said Dabate was alert and lucid.

In answer to another question from Fitzpatrick, Payette said Dabate never appeared to try to hide any parts of his body from the detectives.

The interview Payette testified about was the subject of a defense motion at one time. Dabate's lawyers argued that the statements their client made that day were obtained in violation of his right to remain silent and weren't made voluntarily.

That motion was ultimately partially approved. All but the last 50 minutes of the interview was allowed for the trial, and in the afternoon, Gedansky began playing a recording of the interview for the jury.

More testimony Thursday morning came from a nurse who was working at Hartford Hospital the day Dabate arrived. Lindsey Long testified that Dabate's injuries had already been addressed by other staff when she took over his care. She described Dabate as alert, responsive, and calm, and said he didn't appear to be in distress.

Gedansky also asked Long about the presence of state police and other staff in Dabate's room. Long said neither she nor anyone else ever restrained Dabate or threatened him, and she never heard any yelling come from the room.

When defense lawyer Michael Fitzpatrick asked Long more specifically about the movements of the state police and staff, such as how many were in the room at once, she admitted her memory about those aspects had faded a bit since 2015.

However, under further questioning from Gedansky, Long said she recalled Dabate's injuries much more clearly than the movement of other people, because as the patient, Dabate was her main focus.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it. The first witnesses were called April 5, and the trial is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

He faces a maximum of 66 years in prison.

