Richard Franklin: Doctor Who and Emmerdale star dies on Christmas Day

Richard Franklin at the BBC studios recording a Doctor Who audiobook in June 2009

Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin has died at the age of 87, it has been confirmed.

A statement announced the actor "passed away peacefully" on the morning of Christmas Day adding he was "fighting a long-term illness".

Franklin is best known for for portraying Captain Mike Yates of UNIT in Doctor Who from 1971 until 1974.

He also appeared in Crossroads, ITV's Emmerdale - when it was known as Emmerdale Farm - and Heartbeat.

A spokesperson for Franklin told the PA news agency: "We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit, and fantastic storytelling.

"He is also well remembered outside the family for his long-running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages.

"This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last."

Katy Manning, 77, who also appeared in Doctor Who as Jo Grant between 1971 to 1973, also paid tribute.

Writing on X - formerly known as Twitter - she said: "Our wonderful brave captain Yates Richard Franklin has gone on his awfully big adventure I'm so very grateful I saw him on Friday."

Details of Franklin's funeral will be shared in due course, his family said in the statement shared on social media.

Born in Marylebone in 1936, Franklin authored the book Forest Wisdom: Radical Reform of Democracy and the Welfare State.

He unsuccessfully stood as a parliamentary candidate during a number of general elections for several parties - including the Liberal Democrats in 1992 and UKIP in 2001.

Franklin also founded the Silent Majority Party and stood as a candidate in the 2005 general election in the Hove constituency receiving 78 votes.