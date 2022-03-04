Richard Gere Compound On Market + St. Patrick's Parade Returns
HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Here are the share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about from Thursday, March 3:
Women-Owned Sunshine Takes On New Partner With New Expertise
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns To The Sound Shore After 2 Years
If You Look Like Richard Gere, You Want An Extra Bathroom Mirror
New York's Not The Worst When It Comes To Property Taxes: Report
Man Has Illegal Drugs, Including More Than 20 Pounds Of Pot: NYSP
Wappingers Falls Site Of Dutchess County St. Patrick's Parade
» Across America
'ISIS Bride' Affair: Texas Rep. Van Taylor Drops Re-Election Bid
Hundreds Of Students Walk Out To Protest 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Victim Of Grandparent Scam Speaks Out About Upsetting Experience
