Richard Heiberg Is The Chief Executive Officer of SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OB:SPOL) And They Just Spent kr450k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OB:SPOL) Chief Executive Officer, Richard Heiberg, recently bought kr450k worth of stock, for kr90.01 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 5.7%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Heiberg was the biggest purchase of SpareBank 1 Østlandet shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is kr90.80. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid kr885k for 10128 shares. But they sold 1602 for kr135k. In total, SpareBank 1 Østlandet insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OB:SPOL Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019

Does SpareBank 1 Østlandet Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own kr15m worth of SpareBank 1 Østlandet stock, about 0.1% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The SpareBank 1 Østlandet Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in SpareBank 1 Østlandet shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

