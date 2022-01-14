Richard Johnson: Mick Jagger, 78, is finally settling down with 35-year-old gal pal

NEW YORK — Has the Rolling Stone finally stopped gathering moss?

Mick Jagger is at his estate on the Caribbean island of Mustique with Melanie Hamrick, 35, who gave up her ballet career after giving birth to their 4-year-old son, Deveraux.

“They’re an official couple. He cut the strings with every other lover,” said my source.

“He’s introducing her as his girlfriend, having cast aside his other girls.”

Jagger, 78, who has eight children with five women, had heart surgery in 2019 after postponing some concerts.

The singer is said to be very afraid of COVID, and hiding out in his house, in contact only with family members.

“Jagger has finally found satisfaction,” laughed my source.

****

Dorothy McGowan gave up her glamorous life as a top fashion model and upcoming movie star to raise her children and do social work.

McGowan, who died Jan. 2 at 82, grew up in Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, the daughter of Irish immigrants.

“Her face sold a lot of magazines,” the late Eileen Ford, co-founder of Ford Models, once said.

When she was on the cover of Vogue, her father would bring the magazine to work at the IRT subway to show his co-workers, who were reading the Daily News.

McGowan also graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Glamour in the ‘60s.

After McGowan starred in “Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?” — a spoof of the fashion scene shot in Paris — producer David O. Selznick wanted Dorothy for the lead in “Valley of the Dolls.”

But she would have had to sign a five-picture contract.

“No way,” said Dorothy, “I wasn’t interested in becoming a movie star.”

She also didn’t like Selznick, who produced the epic “Gone with the Wind,” and said he was “arrogant,” her friend John Reynolds told me.

McGowan then disappeared, married photographer Didier Dorot, moved to the suburbs, and had two kids, Juliette and Damien.

She earned a master’s degree in social work from NYU, and taught special needs children in the Bronx for 10 years.

Her son was once swarmed by a busload of camera-wielding Japanese tourists who mistook him for actor Tom Cruise. His mother was proud and amused.

Story continues

****

Palm Beach’s Playhouse at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, after sitting idle for two decades, will reopen in two years.

The 1958 Florida theater featured Broadway plays, ballets, and such acts as Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope.

The new programming will be created by Palm Beach’s own Avie Glazer, whose family owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Avie is co-chairman of the U.K.’s Manchester United Football Club.

Plans for the Playhouse show a 400-seat theater and a stage with a retractable backdrop wall, opening up to the waterfront, plus a 200-seat outdoor restaurant.

****

Zendaya has revealed why most Hollywood parties are a big bore.

Sure, there are gorgeous, immaculately turned-out actors who might be fun company.

But they are out just to have their photo taken and give insipid interviews to the press.

“I would do the carpet, then try to dip,” the leading lady of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” explained to the British magazine, Heat. “I still do that. That’s a tip — do the carpet, then bounce!”

****

“The God Committee” — starring Kelsey Grammer and Julia Stiles — has divine timing.

The movie directed by Austin Stark is about the politics of organ transplants and who gets a new heart and who doesn’t.

It was released on Netflix this week, one day after the story broke about David Bennett — the first person to receive a heart from a genetically modified pig, giving hope to hundreds of thousands of people with failing organs.

Grammar, who plays a doctor with a heart condition, said, “I have done some parts for a little spending money but not this one. I was moved by the part and convinced my director, Austin Stark, to give me the lead role instead of the supporting one he had originally offered me.”

****

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin and Carole Crist, the former first lady of Florida, turned heads as they plunged into the mud baths and hot springs in Papagayo, Costa Rica, in bikinis.

Zarin, who was with her boyfriend Gary Brody, also led the adventurous group out to sea where they spotted a group of humpback whales.

Then, they went zip lining in the rain forest, where Crist was strapped into a harness with a young guide to keep her calm.

****

Anderson Cooper, Ashley Judd and Brooke Shields were honored in New York by Audrey Gruss’ Hope for Depression Research Foundation. But the charity has shifted south.

During a kickoff party at Le Bilboquet Palm Beach in Florida, Gruss announced that her Fourth Annual Race of Hope will be held Feb. 26 in Palm Beach.

TV star Katie Couric was the race’s last grand marshal when financier John Paulson, real estate’s Karen and Richard LeFrak and former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Hilary Geary Ross all ran … or walked.

