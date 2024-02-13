Richard Levesque, the right-hand man to 7 Fall River fire chiefs, retiring after 30 years

FALL RIVER — After nearly 30 years on the Fall River Fire Department, city native and Somerset resident Richard Levesque served as administrative assistant to seven fire chiefs.

And seven mayors.

And seven city administrators.

“It was kind of in the family, but I never intended to be a firefighter,” said Levesque during an interview just before his retirement date in late January.

Levesque, a former banker, is a second-generation firefighter, including his father and many other relatives. He said originally it wasn’t in his future to work three decades with the FRFD. Or so he thought.

Richard Levesque of the Fall River Fire Department sits in his office at fire headquarters on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Levesque is retiring after almost 30 years on the job.

From banking to the fire service

After earning a bachelor's degree in business at what is now University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Levesque started his career with the Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, now BankFive.

After 10 years, he rose to the position of assistant vice president before a banking crisis gripped the country in the early 1990s.

His mother suggested he take the state Civil Service exam so he’d have other options.

“Well, I kind of did it to more or less to appease her, not for myself,” said Levesque.

He scored a 99% on the Civil Service exam and was offered a position as a city firefighter. Levesque said he decided to take the leap.

“And here I am,” said Levesque.

The Fall River Fire Department's Central Fire Station on Bedford Street.

Tapped by Fire Chief Edward Dawson in 1996 as a short-term 'favor'

Over the years, Levesque was the go-to guy at the FRFD if you wanted to know information and data about the department, including for reporters at The Herald News.

Levesque started on the job in 1994 and was happy with his assignment on Engine 2, at the time located at the now-closed Pine Street station.

He said Dawson knew of his banking background, and when his administrative assistant was leaving, he asked Levesque if he would fill in temporarily, “for one, two maybe three months,” said Levesque.

“I did it on one condition: that I could go back to Engine 2 and with my crew. You become a family,” said Levesque.

He never went back to his company, and for the past 28 years Levesque has been working with the various chiefs on the fire department's day-to-day operations.

“I build the budget, I manage the budget, I track where every dollar goes,” said Levesque, talking about the more than $20 million fire department budget.

In fact, as his retirement date grew close, Levesque was busy putting together the department’s fiscal 2025 budget and tutoring the soon-to-be sworn-in Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon on the process.

He’s been training his replacement, firefighter and paramedic Barrett Castro, “passing the torch and leaving it in good hands.”

He was also responsible for overseeing the hiring process, Civil Service procedures and promotions in the department.

Levesque said each fire chief he served under had his own leadership style and personality.

“They all had different agendas, things they hoped to accomplish during their reign, and had their own way of doing things,” said Levesque.

Career of highlights and some lows

Levesque is complimentary when it comes to people he’s worked with along the way and the Fall River Fire Department's improvements and accomplishments.

He reminisced about helping former chief Dawson when the city was building the new $5 million fire safety complex near the Industrial Park in 2002.

He enjoyed working with new recruits, then watched as they rose in the department's ranks. He saw science and technology improve the working conditions for firefighters and public safety.

And there were tough times, like when fellow firefighters were sickened by the chemicals in their own turnout gear.

“Things before you didn’t think were harmful to the body, now we find out they are,” said Levesque. “We’ve lost a couple of people to cancer.”

There are some rough financial times, too, and layoffs.

In February 2003, under then-Mayor Edward Lambert, the department had to cut the budget by $300,000 in the last four months of the fiscal year.

And under former Mayor Robert Correia and Chief Paul Ford came the 9C cuts in March 2009, when the department had to reduce its operating budget by $3.2 million and lay off 45 of his fellow firefighters.

In July 2014, the city was again faced with staggering financial challenges; 26 more layoffs occurred under Mayor Will Flanagan that forced the temporary closure of some fire apparatus.

Looking to the future

While Levesque is looking to spend more time with his family in retirement, travel and maybe some substitute teaching at Somerset Berkley Regional High School, leaving his family at the Fall River Fire Department is “bittersweet.”

“I will certainly miss the people I’ve come to know and respect over the years,” said Levesque. “The FRPD is made up of an elite group of outstanding and dedicated individuals that I’ve been fortunate to have met and worked along beside.”

