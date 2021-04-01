Richard Li’s FWD Leaning Toward U.S. for $3 Billion IPO

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Ltd., the acquisitive Asian insurance firm backed by billionaire Richard Li, is leaning toward New York as its preferred venue for an initial public offering this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, whose business spans Southeast Asia, Japan and Hong Kong, is seeking to raise about $3 billion through an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the third quarter, the people said. A deal could value the insurer at more than $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

FWD is working with advisers to adjust its accounting records to U.S. standards and plans to file with regulators in the second quarter, the people said. A U.S. listing would allow Li to keep control of the company via his investment manager Pacific Century Group, one of the people said.

The insurer has been considering a range of options over the last few months including a first-time share sale in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in September. FWD has also weighed plans such as a U.S. listing through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the people said.

No final decision has been made and the other potential routes to a listing remain under consideration, the people said. A representative for FWD declined to comment.

Founded in 2013, FWD has made numerous acquisitions across Asia in recent years. It has a presence in countries including Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia, according to its website. Its minority shareholders include fellow insurer Swiss Re AG as well as GIC Ventures, RRJ Capital and Hopu Investments.

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent of hit video app TikTok, are trading at a valuation of more than $250 billion in the secondary market, according to people familiar with the matter.The Beijing-based startup’s value has surged in recent weeks as investors gain confidence in the business and founder Zhang Yiming weighs options for an initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be named because the transactions are private. ByteDance was valued at $140 billion during its last fundraising, according to CB Insights.The company’s shares traded at a roughly $200 billion valuation in private transactions just a month ago, one of the people said. At $250 billion, ByteDance would be more valuable than Exxon Mobil Corp. or Coca-Cola Co.“ByteDance is one of the few top Chinese internet companies that have yet to go public, one with good business growth, talent and products,” said Shawn Yang, managing director at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors. “This is something hot money will go after.”A representative for the company didn’t respond to requests for comment.Zhang, who founded ByteDance in 2012, has demonstrated the rare ability to create repeated hit services in competition with giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. His first big success was the news service Toutiao, which has since been eclipsed by TikTok and Douyin, a twin video app for China’s domestic market. The company’s revenue more than doubled to about $35 billion last year.ByteDance tangled with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which vowed to force the Chinese company to sell TikTok because of alleged national security concerns. But the Biden administration has said it will reassess the situation, opening the door to ByteDance retaining part or all of the fast-growing business.Zhang just hired Xiaomi Corp.’s Chew Shou Zi as his chief financial officer, fueling speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public. Chew oversaw Xiaomi’s initial public offering as finance chief more than two years ago and would give ByteDance a seasoned CFO to reassure investors. Chew had overseen Xiaomi’s smartphone international expansion before his departure.ByteDance had been exploring plans to list some of its businesses including Douyin in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in November. But it is increasingly likely that Zhang would take his whole company public, one of the people said.Among the backers who stand to benefit from an IPO are Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and SoftBank Group Corp.ByteDance’s smaller rival Kuaishou Technology went public in February in Hong Kong to feverish investor demand. Its stock more than doubled from its IPO price and its valuation pushed north of $140 billion. That performance may be prompting a reevaluation of TikTok’s parent, with some investors recently asking for the equivalent of a $350 billion valuation to part with their shares, the people said.ByteDance still faces regulatory uncertainty. Besides the unresolved U.S. administration effort to force a potential TikTok sale, Beijing regulators have embarked on a wide-ranging effort to crack down on the country’s powerful technology giants.President Xi Jinping warned in March the government will go after so-called “platform” companies that have amassed data and market power. Beijing is considering the creation of a state-backed entity that would oversee the lucrative data that tech companies collect from customers, people familiar with the matter have said.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BMW CEO says time is right for electric shift

    BMW’s has got the timing right for its shift to electric cars.That’s according to CEO Oliver Zipse – who said upcoming products will upend the perception that the German carmaker is behind electrification.''You know, there is a perception that we took a break. We actually didn't take a break. We waited for the moment and prepared for the moment when electromobility is really getting into higher volumes. And that is happening from 2021 onwards. And right at that point, we are in the market.''Carmakers are racing to develop electric vehicles amid tightening CO2 emission standards in Europe and China.BMW says it expects half of its sales to be fully-electric models by 2030.Zipse also told Reuters that the company's sustainability plans include reducing CO2 emissions from the entire lifespan of its vehicles – from raw materials, production process, to their use on the road by a cumulative 200 megatons by 2030.''And that is about seven times the emissions of London like a city like London.’’‘We take a flexible stance, we don’t take a cautious stance. Our electric-only mobility will grow by 50% until 2025. This is our ambition. So there's a very progressive path toward electric mobility. But at the same time, we have to focus on flexibility to follow the markets because we serve more than 140 countries and every country will go a little bit of a different route. The biggest rate of change will be in the electric mobility sector, but until 2030 it will not be electric only.''The company recently announced it had signed a $335 million contract with U.S.-based Livent…which will supply the German carmaker with lithium, a key ingredient in battery cells, from 2022.BMW currently builds combustion engines, hybrid and electric models on shared platforms, which critics say compromise the performance of electric vehicles…and will not launch a dedicated electric platform until 2025."We offer everything from Mini to Rolls-Royce. You know, you cannot put that on one single platform. And if you look at what is happening in the market with these platforms, the cars all look alike. You know, and BMW is a manufacturer who serves very specific, high paying customers. I think they don't want cars who all look alike, you know, and I think the management of these technology stocks is the biggest efficiency potential that is there.''BMW's approach is seen as being more conservative in comparison to its rivals.Volkswagen has developed its own electric vehicle platform from the ground up.Daimler AG plans to unveil its first Mercedes-Benz model on a dedicated electric platform in April 2021.Looking to the future, Zipse said he expected the European Union to further tighten its CO2 emission targets for 2030…something he said BMW will be ready for.''We will grow. And that big, big unbalance between our equity, which is over 60 million, our market cap is somewhere over 50, 50 billion euros. So there's a mismatch. And we are working on that, of course, to get that into the right balance again.''

