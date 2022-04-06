Richard Linklater claims he ‘didn’t make any money’ off Dazed and Confused

Richard Linklater has said he “didn’t make any money” from Dazed and Confused.

The director’s 1993 film launched the careers of Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, and Parker Posey. It went on to become a cult classic.

Linklater (Before Sunrise, Boyhood, School of Rock) said that despite the film’s success, he reportedly “didn’t make any money off” it.

Asked how that was possible, he told The Daily Beast: “I don’t know. Ask Universal! Hollywood accounting.”

He also claimed that he had asked Universal for a “piece” of the profits from the movie’s soundtrack given that he selected all the songs for the film.

Linklater said his request was denied because it had been his “first film”.

“Everybody has that story of getting screwed with their first project. That film was an indie success,” he said.

“It made more than it cost theatrically, and over the years it’s been everywhere.”

Richard Linklater (2022 Invision)

Despite being unhappy with his personal financial gains from the film, Linklater said he is still thankful he was able to make a movie that most studios “wouldn’t green-light” today.

“Here I complain but they did green-light the film, and they wouldn’t green-light the film today,” he said. “Cast of unknowns? Period film when not much happens, riding around? One film out of Sundance?

“I don’t think there’s a pitch for that movie today, so I sit here very, very blessed that I came along at a time when studios were going, hey, we’ll make this and this and then throw some chump change over to these guys. I’m still grateful I got the film made, and got it made the way I wanted it to.”