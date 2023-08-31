Richard Lynn, evolutionary psychologist who declared his belief in the benefits of eugenics – obituary

Richard Lynn, who has died aged 93, was an evolutionary psychologist whose work on the genetic and environmental influences on intelligence and race, and his belief in the value of genetic selection to improve the quality of the human population, led to his being described as “one of the most unapologetic and raw ‘scientific’ racists operating today” and as an “unapologetic eugenicist”.

Although “scientific racism” – the idea that there are evolutionary bases for disparities in intelligence between racial and social groups – had been widely debunked by scholarly research, and rendered morally unacceptable following the horrors of the Nazi death camps and programmes of sterilising and killing the unfit and unwell, the publication of The Bell Curve by Charles Murray and Richard Herrnstein in 1994 renewed the debate linking intelligence with ethnicity and social class.

The authors, who cited psychometric studies carried out by Lynn to support their theories, argued that there were IQ differences between races that were at least partly genetic, and that welfare and other policies were diluting the intelligence of the population by inadvertently encouraging women with low IQs to have babies.

These ideas were attacked by, among others, the evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould, who criticised the IQ test for its racial and social bias, but they inspired Lynn, a former professor of psychology at Ulster University, to write Dysgenics: Genetic Deterioration of Modern Populations (1996), in which he argued that improvements in health care and welfare allow people of low intelligence to have more children, leading to an overall decline in the quality of civilised life.

Critics criticised Lynn’s work for lacking scientific rigour and misrepresenting data, and even before it was published the New Zealand political scientist James Flynn had thrown cold water on the “genetic deterioration” theory by showing that, notwithstanding welfare policies, in 21 countries IQ had been rising by three points every decade since testing began.

But Lynn was further inspired by advances in the science of genetics to revisit the issue of eugenics – the once fashionable belief that societies can be improved by selective breeding – which fell out of favour after the Second World War. “What is called for here is not genocide, the killing off of the population of incompetent cultures,” he was quoted as saying in a Newsday article in 1994. “But we do need to think realistically in terms of the ‘phasing out’ of such peoples... Evolutionary progress means the extinction of the less competent. To think otherwise is mere sentimentality”

In Eugenics: A Reassessment (2001) Lynn argued that the condemnation of eugenics had gone too far and that the new techniques of biotechnology – prenatal diagnosis of embryos with genetic diseases, embryo selection and cloning – offered a way forward. “The new medical technology of eugenics is going to take off, because it satisfies the needs of individuals, both for themselves and as parents,” Lynn told the BBC. “Parents would like to have children who are free of genetic diseases, and potentially in the future they will want to have children who are intelligent. This is serving people’s needs and wishes.”

In future it would be possible to use in vitro fertilisation to grow many embryos in glass dishes and evaluate their genetic make-up: “The information would cover those conditions – intelligence, personality, personal health, maybe personal appearance, height, sporting and musical abilities – the genetic potential of these embryos would be printed out and the woman or couple would choose which one to implant.

“People use the phrase ‘back-door eugenics’. They say this biotechnology is eugenics coming in through the back door. No one calls it eugenics, but let’s face it, it is eugenics,” he said. “A lot of people think this is eugenics and think it is a good idea.”

Much of Lynn’s research, elaborated on in such books as IQ and the Wealth of Nations (2002), IQ and Global Inequality (2006), Race Differences in Intelligence: An Evolutionary Analysis (2005) and The Global Bell Curve: Race, IQ and Inequality (2008), focused on purported innate differences in intelligence between races which, in Lynn’s view, were responsible for everything from the incarceration rate of black Americans to the poverty of developing nations.

In a so-called “cold winters theory” Lynn argued that when white Europeans’ Cro-Magnon ancestors arrived on the continent 45,000 years ago, they faced more difficult conditions than in Africa. Greater environmental challenges led to the evolution of higher intelligence. Faced with the icy climate of the north “less intelligent individuals and tribes would have died out, leaving as survivors the more intelligent”.

This, one critic noted, ignored the fact that agriculture, towns and alphabets first emerged in Mesopotamia, a region not known for its cold spells; moreover, it was inconsistent with the present global distribution of IQ scores. If his theory were correct the people of Singapore, who originated primarily from China’s southern Guangdong province, would possess a lower average IQ than the people of mainland China. Yet the reverse is true.

In 2005 Lynn made headlines with his paper Sex Differences (2005), in which he contended that men are five IQ points cleverer than women. “The male of the species is cleverer than the female: it’s a no-brainer,” The Sun proclaimed in a headline, though an article in the scientific journal Nature dismissed Lynn’s work as “utter hogwash”.

In 2018 the University of Ulster stripped Lynn of his emeritus professor title after the students’ union passed a motion alleging that Lynn advocated views that were “racist and sexist in nature”.

Richard Lynn was born in Hampstead, north London, on February 20 1930 the illegitimate son of the plant geneticist Sydney Harland, and Ann Lynn Freeman, who brought him up as a single mother. From Bristol Grammar School he won a scholarship to King’s College, Cambridge, staying on to take a PhD in 1956.

Appointed to a lectureship in psychology at the University of Exeter in 1956, he moved to Dublin in 1967 to take up a position as research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute. Appointed a professor of psychology at the University of Ulster in 1972, he remained there until his official retirement in 1995.

Lynn had founded the Ulster Institute for Social Research, a think-tank of which he became president after his retirement, and later editor-in-chief of the journal Mankind Quarterly (published by Lynn’s institute from 2015). Mankind Quarterly has described itself as having “earned a reputation for publishing articles in controversial areas, including behavioural race differences and the importance of mental ability for individual outcomes and group differences”. Critics have described it as a “cornerstone of the scientific racism establishment”.

In 1956 Lynn married Susan Maher, with whom he had two daughters and a son. The marriage was dissolved in 1978 and in 1990 he married, secondly, Susan Hampson, who died in 1998. In 2004 he married Joyce Walters.

Richard Lynn, born February 20 1930, death announced July 23 2023

