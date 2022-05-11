Richard Martinez sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction in Longmont shooting

May 11—A Longmont man accused in the June 2020 shooting death of Mathew Bond, 34, was sentenced to life in prison after a Boulder County jury convicted him of murder following several days of deliberation.

Richard Lawrence Martinez, 35, on Tuesday was found not guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation but was convicted on the lesser charge of second-degree murder, and was also convicted on other charges of first-degree murder extreme — indifference and attempted first degree murder — extreme indifference. He also had been charged with another count of attempted first-degree murder but jurors were not able to reach a verdict on that charge.

Following the verdict, Boulder District Court Judge Norma Sierra immediately sentenced Martinez to life without parole plus 40 years in prison, with two sentences running consecutively. Earlier reports the sentences would be served concurrently were incorrect.

Mathew Bond's stepmother Kaye Bond also addressed Martinez in court on Tuesday.

"I loved (Mathew Bond) as my own son — he's been my only son, and I feel very blessed that I was able to have him in my life," Bond said, with emotion filling her voice. "The sentence (of) going to prison — family can still come and see you. We can't ever see our son because he was brutally taken from us. We miss him every day."

Martinez declined to address the court on Tuesday. His defense attorneys also declined to comment.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on the night of the shooting, Martinez had a terrible impact on many lives.

"Our team was honored to fight for the two victims, the family of the young man who was killed, and the Longmont community," he said in an emailed statement. "The Longmont Police Department did an outstanding job on this difficult investigation. We want to thank the jurors for their time, service, and hard work. With today's guilty verdicts and the sentences imposed by the Court, justice has been done."

Sierra thanked the jurors for their time and commitment to the case.

"Due to primarily, COVID as many cases have been, (the family) has been waiting to have citizen input, and you have provided that," she said.

The jury rendered its verdict Tuesday afternoon after deliberating for about an hour Friday afternoon and all day Monday. Testimony and closing arguments in the case wrapped Friday afternoon.

Longmont police say Martinez shot and killed Bond on June 3, 2020, in Longmont while Bond was riding in a vehicle with a friend, Seth Eberly.

According to arrest affidavits, police believe Martinez was trying to shoot Eberly, who reportedly had threatened Martinez's girlfriend with a shotgun the morning of the shooting.

Martinez was told about the incident, and witnesses said he, his girlfriend and his cousin went to pick up a handgun.

The three then drove to the 1200 block of Hunter Court, where they saw Eberly and Bond around 4 a.m. Witnesses said Eberly tried to drive away, but Martinez fired 12 shots at the car.

According to the affidavit, Eberly later told police that Bond told Eberly to duck and tried to shield him, getting hit with one gunshot in the chest.

Eberly drove away from the scene and abandoned Bond and the vehicle, which police say was stolen out of Boulder.

Police responding to the shooting on Hunter Court were eventually able to locate the vehicle with Bond inside in the passenger seat, on Valentine Lane. He was declared dead on scene.

Martinez was arrested in New Mexico after a high-speed chase.

Martinez's defense attorneys said Martinez was acting in self-defense after Eberly drove the vehicle at him.