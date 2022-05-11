Richard Martinez sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction in Longmont shooting

Annie Mehl, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·3 min read

May 11—A Longmont man accused in the June 2020 shooting death of Mathew Bond, 34, was sentenced to life in prison after a Boulder County jury convicted him of murder following several days of deliberation.

Richard Lawrence Martinez, 35, on Tuesday was found not guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation but was convicted on the lesser charge of second-degree murder, and was also convicted on other charges of first-degree murder extreme — indifference and attempted first degree murder — extreme indifference. He also had been charged with another count of attempted first-degree murder but jurors were not able to reach a verdict on that charge.

Following the verdict, Boulder District Court Judge Norma Sierra immediately sentenced Martinez to life without parole plus 40 years in prison, with two sentences running consecutively. Earlier reports the sentences would be served concurrently were incorrect.

Mathew Bond's stepmother Kaye Bond also addressed Martinez in court on Tuesday.

"I loved (Mathew Bond) as my own son — he's been my only son, and I feel very blessed that I was able to have him in my life," Bond said, with emotion filling her voice. "The sentence (of) going to prison — family can still come and see you. We can't ever see our son because he was brutally taken from us. We miss him every day."

Martinez declined to address the court on Tuesday. His defense attorneys also declined to comment.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on the night of the shooting, Martinez had a terrible impact on many lives.

"Our team was honored to fight for the two victims, the family of the young man who was killed, and the Longmont community," he said in an emailed statement. "The Longmont Police Department did an outstanding job on this difficult investigation. We want to thank the jurors for their time, service, and hard work. With today's guilty verdicts and the sentences imposed by the Court, justice has been done."

Sierra thanked the jurors for their time and commitment to the case.

"Due to primarily, COVID as many cases have been, (the family) has been waiting to have citizen input, and you have provided that," she said.

The jury rendered its verdict Tuesday afternoon after deliberating for about an hour Friday afternoon and all day Monday. Testimony and closing arguments in the case wrapped Friday afternoon.

Longmont police say Martinez shot and killed Bond on June 3, 2020, in Longmont while Bond was riding in a vehicle with a friend, Seth Eberly.

According to arrest affidavits, police believe Martinez was trying to shoot Eberly, who reportedly had threatened Martinez's girlfriend with a shotgun the morning of the shooting.

Martinez was told about the incident, and witnesses said he, his girlfriend and his cousin went to pick up a handgun.

The three then drove to the 1200 block of Hunter Court, where they saw Eberly and Bond around 4 a.m. Witnesses said Eberly tried to drive away, but Martinez fired 12 shots at the car.

According to the affidavit, Eberly later told police that Bond told Eberly to duck and tried to shield him, getting hit with one gunshot in the chest.

Eberly drove away from the scene and abandoned Bond and the vehicle, which police say was stolen out of Boulder.

Police responding to the shooting on Hunter Court were eventually able to locate the vehicle with Bond inside in the passenger seat, on Valentine Lane. He was declared dead on scene.

Martinez was arrested in New Mexico after a high-speed chase.

Martinez's defense attorneys said Martinez was acting in self-defense after Eberly drove the vehicle at him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police identify woman who was found dead in Des Moines apartment; man charged with murder

    An alleged homicide victim who officers found dead while performing a welfare check Tuesday was identified Wednesday morning.

  • Vermont man accused of killing mom, grandfather to get millions in inheritance

    A 28-year-old Vermont man is accused of killing his grandfather to obtain trust fund money and later killing his mother while they were at sea for a purported

  • British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

    A British national accused by Iraq of collecting small archaeological fragments will be tried next week on charges potentially punishable by death, his Baghdad lawyer said Wednesday. Retired geologist Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested in March at the Baghdad airport after Iraqi customs officials found him in possession of pottery fragments taken from an ancient site in southern Iraq. Fitton will stand trial before Iraq's Felony Court this Sunday, his lawyer, Thair Soud, told The Associated Press.

  • Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

    A man found floating on a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate. The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing. Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go fishing with his mother, Linda Carman, who was never found.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth

  • New York event planner charged with fatally shoving elderly woman sent back to jail

    NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara ...

  • Wife fills husband’s phone with child porn in plan to get custody of kids, OK cops say

    The husband was placed under arrest, but Oklahoma investigators soon grew suspicious of his wife.

  • Mom let 47-year-old ‘marry’ her 13-year-old, TX officials say. She’s going to prison

    The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.

  • How did the Alabama inmate and officer evade authorities for so long? Money, expert says.

    Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White evaded police after escaping an Alabama jail for almost two weeks. How did they do it?

  • Former Bradenton teacher gets prison time for sexual battery of 15-year-old student

    “What happened to my son is every parent’s worst nightmare. We are supposed to be able to send our children to school and know they are safe and taken care of by their teachers.”

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.

  • New Jersey Woman Gets 95-Year Prison Sentence In 2016 Killing Of Girlfriend

    A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to nearly 100 years behind bars for both arranging the unsuccessful assassination of her lover and for later strangling the woman to death with an electrical cord, officials said. A superior court judge gave Jennifer Sweeney a 95-year prison sentence in the 2016 murder and 2015 attempted murder of Tyrita Julius, 41, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday. Julius was killed just months after Sweeney orchestrated a failed assassination a

  • Woman strips, urinates on floor of Georgia Walmart after profanity-laced tirade, police say

    Police said she was searching for prophylactics when she started cursing at employees and throwing things at them.

  • Turlock hotel clerk allegedly raped by guest who reported equipment issue in his room

    The suspect had been staying at the room for a few days.

  • Casey White called corrections officer Vicky White his 'wife' when apprehended

    Alabama murder suspect Casey White has been interviewed extensively since he was apprehended on Monday, ending an 11-day, multistate manhunt, and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said. After escaped inmate Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, were spotted at an Evansville, Indiana, hotel on Monday, they led police on a car chase in a Cadillac, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. The crash ended in a wreck and Vicky White was hospitalized for injuries from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.