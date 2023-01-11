Richard Petty’s NASCAR team changes its name again ahead of new season

The race team with Richard Petty as its ambassador will no longer bear The King’s name.

Petty GMS announced on Wednesday that the organization will officially change its name to Legacy Motor Club.

The move is the latest rebrand for a race team whose accomplishments in the 2022 NASCAR season included earning a first Cup Series win with Erik Jones at the Southern 500, signing promising talent Noah Gragson as a Cup Series driver and adding seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to the team as an owner.

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury (Gallagher) and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” Johnson said Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today Show.” “We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast.”

Petty, the all-time leader in NASCAR Cup Series wins, said in a statement that the team’s new name perfectly fits who is running the team.

“As we were all talking about creating a new name for the team, we looked at Jimmie, myself and Dale Inman — that’s 22 championships — so there couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy,” The King said through a news release.

He added: “When I see the No. 42 and 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with Legacy M.C.”

Johnson also unveiled on the “Today Show” that he will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet on a limited Cup Series schedule in 2023. That run will start with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19, with the remaining scheduled races announced at a later date.

The wait is over, No. 84 is here with a slick new test scheme pic.twitter.com/E2cqKXJIf8 — LEGACY Motor Club (@PettyGMS) January 11, 2023

Race team owner Maury Gallagher acquired the team that is now Legacy Motor Club as the result of a merger between Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing in December 2021. That team was called Petty GMS for a season before this latest rebrand.

“Just over a year ago, I had the opportunity to acquire Richard Petty Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Gallagher said in a statement. “We made great strides throughout the 2022 season — winning the Southern 500 with Erik at Darlington and bringing Noah into the team for 2023. With the addition of Jimmie in an ownership role, we knew change was inevitable with his experience and knowledge.

“Our goal is to win races, win championships and to represent our partners by performing at the highest level. The new image of Legacy M.C. is something that will allow us to stand out and foster a team environment that breeds success.”