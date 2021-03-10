Richard Pusey: Australian admits filming taunts of dying policewoman

·2 min read
Melbourne man Richard Pusey surrounded by media as he&#39;s arrested by police
Melbourne man Richard Pusey has admitted to taunting dying police officers

An Australian man has pleaded guilty to filming and mocking police officers as they lay dying at a crash scene.

Richard Pusey, 42, admitted to the rare charge of outraging public decency as well as drug and other offences.

Pusey was in his car on a Melbourne freeway last year when he was pulled over by four officers for speeding.

While the officers were making his arrest, all four were struck by a passing lorry that had veered out of its lane.

Senior Constables Lynette Taylor and Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney died at the scene.

Pusey had been standing a few metres away and avoided the crash, but afterwards pulled out his phone and began filming for over three minutes.

He stood over and taunted Senior Constable Taylor as she remained pinned under the lorry a court previously heard. Experts said she was most likely still alive at the time.

"There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing," he said, according to vision from the constable's body-worn camera which was tendered to a court.

"All I wanted was to go home and have some sushi," he added, before using expletives to blame the officers for ruining his Porsche sports car.

He fled the scene on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway shortly after.

(L-R) Kevin King, Josh Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris
(l-r) Kevin King, Josh Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris

The lorry driver, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, has pleaded guilty to four charges of culpable driving causing death and will face another court hearing this week.

Pusey, a mortgage broker, was arrested at his home after the crash. He was initially charged with speeding, drug possession and reckless conduct offences.

However, police discovered Pusey's video and that he had shared it among friends.

His comments in the footage sparked public outrage, with Victoria's police minister condemning them as "completely sickening".

Local media reported that the offence of outraging public decency was rarely prosecuted in Australia.

Prosecutors in the case have referred to the 2007 case of Anthony Anderson in England, who was jailed for three years for urinating on a woman as she lay dying.

There is no maximum penalty for the charge in Australian law.

Pusey is due to face court again on 31 March.

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Everard: Arrested male police officer 'not on duty' when 33-year-old vanished

    Police have announced that a serving officer has been arrested in Kent in connection with her disappearance.

  • Biden set to approve wind farm in Martha's Vineyard after 20 year battle with rich residents

    For two decades, some of America's wealthiest and best known families have mounted a formidable lobbying campaign against plans to build a wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. The multi-million campaign against the project brought about an unlikely union between members of the Kennedy family and William Koch, the billionaire businessman and Republican donor who worried about the impact on their waterfront property views. But 20 years after the idea was first proposed, Joe Biden is finally set to approve the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm following the endorsement of a government review. The proposal by Vineyard Wind would create an 84-turbine wind farm about 12 nautical miles off the coast off the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

  • NC man says he entered US Capitol to avoid being trampled by mob. FBI says otherwise.

    A court filing says the 23-year-old was one of the first insurgents to climb through a smashed Capitol window, carrying a Trump flag, during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.

  • Appeals court rules third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin shouldn't have been tossed

    A Minnesota appeals court ruled a trial judge should not have thrown out a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd.

  • A couple kidnapped a man in Key West and held him hostage, police say

    A couple kidnapped a man last month in the Keys and held him hostage for about 30 hours while threatening him with a knife, police said.

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Husband leaving me 'harder' than imprisonment in Iran

    Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken of her heartbreak on discovering her husband left her while she was imprisoned in Iran. The British-Australian academic, 33, told Sky News that she discovered only on her release that he had begun an affair with a university colleague who had campaigned to free her. She said that she began to think something was wrong when he stopped telling her he loved her on their infrequent phone calls. Dr Moore-Gilbert spent 800 days in Iranian prison after being arrested at an academic conference and charged with spying. She was released in November as part of a prisoner swap. “It has been harder for me to process and come to terms with that [the affair], than it has been to come to terms with what happened in Iran,” she said. It was only when Dr Moore-Gilbert was flown home that her mother told her of the infidelity of her husband, Ruslan Hodorov.

  • Nevada Democratic Party Staff Quits En Masse after Socialists Win Leadership Roles

    Every Nevada Democratic Party staff member quit after Democratic socialists won party leadership roles, according to a new report. Alana Mounce, the party’s executive director, reportedly notified the newly elected party chair, Judith Whitmer, that she and other staff members were resigning, according to The Intercept. The party’s operations director, research director, communications director and finance director all resigned after the left-wing candidates of the “NV Dems Progressive Slate,” which was run by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Left Caucus, beat out the Democratic Party’s “Progressive Unity Slate” on Saturday. All but one of the winning candidates is a dues-paying member of a local DSA. “I knew I couldn’t work with her,” an anonymous staffer said of Whitmer, “and watch her destroy the years of hard work so many operatives put into making our state party the best state party in the country.” Whitmer told the outlet she and the other newcomers “weren’t really surprised, in that we were prepared for” the mass resignation. “But what hit us by surprise and was sort of shocking is that for a slate that claimed that they were all about unity, and kept this false narrative of division going on throughout the entire campaign — in fact they kept intensifying that — that’s what was surprising about it, was the willingness to just walk away, instead of working with us,” she said.

  • Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

    Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising waters. The move came after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, with the dam's "unsatisfactory" condition leading to it being scheduled for removal this year, the land department has said. "The emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather," Ige said on Tuesday.

  • Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia

    Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker and activist Ted Hui Chi-fung said he had relocated to Australia where he would continue campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party. The 38-year-old fled Hong Kong for Europe in December while he was free on bail on protest-related charges. Hui on Wednesday thanked the Australian government for intervening so that he was allowed to travel from London to Australia this week on a flight that was repatriating Australian citizens.

  • Texas pharmacy owner spent $15M from fraud scheme on gambling and Ferrari, feds say

    The owner of a pharmaceutical company was indicted in a $134 million scheme, authorities say.

  • Yasser Arafat's nephew issues challenge to Mahmoud Abbas ahead of first Palestinian elections since 2006

    Yasser Arafat’s nephew has called for a crackdown on corruption and the enforcement of strict term limits as he mounted a rare challenge against Mahmoud Abbas, the 85-year-old Palestinian president, ahead of the territories’ first elections in 15 years. In an interview with the Telegraph, Nasser al-Qudwa, a veteran diplomat, said he was holding talks on a new political movement that hopes to contest the elections alongside Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Palestinian leader serving a life sentence in Israel for five deadly terror attacks. “At this stage, I personally said that if Marwan Barghouti runs, and he expressed interest in running, I’ll be supporting him,” Mr Qudwa told the Telegraph. Both men have long been regarded as potential successors to Mr Abbas, but are now mulling a breakaway political movement that could pose a threat to the President’s Fatah party in elections this summer. Mr Qudwa is a longstanding member of Fatah's Central Committee, a former foreign minister and during his time at the UN as a Palestinian observer grew close to Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general. The Palestinian Authority, which partially governs the West Bank, has not run legislative or presidential polls since 2006 and 2005, in part due to bitter tensions with the rival Islamist faction Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip. Mr Qudwa said his uncle, the late Palestinian leader and founder of Fatah, would be "very angry" about the lack of democractic process if he were alive today.

  • FBI releases video of D.C. pipe bomb suspect

    Ramping up its search for the person who planted pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., the FBI on Tuesday publicly released a video showing a suspect who - a day before the deadly assault on the Capitol - placed explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters. The FBI is calling on the public to watch the video and submit any tips that may lead to that person's arrest. It shows the bombs - which were later defused by authorities - being placed between the hours of 7:30 and 8:30 PM on January 5. The next day, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win. More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riots… but the FBI has not been able to identify the suspect who planted the explosives. The agency previously released photos of the suspect - seen wearing a mask… a gray hoodie and black and light-gray Nike Air Max Speed shoes. The U.S. Capitol police said the devices could have caused “great harm”… And the FBI wants anyone who recognizes anything familiar about the suspect - be it their clothes, their gait, body language or mannerisms - to speak up.

  • Texas Governor, State Senate Call for Reversal of $16 Billion Power Overcharges

    Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state legislature to consider correcting the overcharges as an emergency item, while the state’s senate urged the Texas utility commission to take action.

  • Serena Williams Posts Mic-Drop Defense Of Meghan After Oprah Interview

    "Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

  • Interview: Lithuania's deputy foreign minister on nation's "realistic" approach to China

    Mantas Adomėnas, Lithuania's deputy minister of foreign affairs, spoke to Axios about the country's decision last week to withdraw from a China-led regional summit and to open a trade office in Taiwan.The big picture: Lithuania joins a growing number of smaller European countries that are starting to hold China at arm's length amid concerns of political influence and a conflict of values.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Last month, Lithuania and several other countries downgraded their attendance at the 17+1 summit, an annual meeting for central and eastern European countries led by China, by sending lower-ranking government officials to meet with Xi.Then last week, Lithuania announced it would withdraw entirely from the summit.Adomėnas told Axios that after reviewing the country's relationship with China, "we realized that 17+1 does not deliver. It was a format that does not provide any economic benefits that it had promised."In addition, the meetings were "always on the initiative and terms and agenda proposed by China. There was a distinct lack of mutuality in this format."Between the lines: Lithuania's decision doesn't simply stem from a purely economic calculation. It's become increasingly apparent to officials there that China uses economic leverage to weaken other countries' commitments to liberal values and human rights, thus eroding global support for democracy."Democratic countries are considering a more realistic approach to China," Adomėnas said. "Human rights and values were definitely not a part of the discussion [in 17+1] and earlier attempts to steer discussion into this area were met with lack of response."More from the interview: On growing concerns that China is trying to weaken EU cohesion, Adomėnas said:"Certain formats weaken a unified response. And we should react to that by searching for formats where the ability of the union to speak with one voice could be protected. If the EU wants to recover its role as a world power, which it is, it must do that by not succumbing to economic interests and devolving into subregional formats.""We feel that if we want to maintain the character and initial values of the EU that we joined almost 17 years ago, we need to find a way of reminding ourselves as well as our partners and competitors that this union is not just about economic interest and protecting investments rights, but it’s also about a certain vision of freedom, human rights and rule of law."The bottom line: "As Lithuanians, we see our survival as conditional on the international order based on the rule of law and seeking for the increase of democracy," Adomėnas said."We wouldn’t have been able to emerge from the rule of Soviet Union if the West was not seeking to increase the area of democracy. So we have to get back to this game."Go deeper: Estonia warns of "silenced world dominated by Beijing"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in the NCAA tournament

    With Kentucky and Duke on the outside looking in, some top players are going to be watching the tourney from home. Here are the 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in this year's tournament.

  • World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after heroism

    Nearly 80 years after a German mortar wounded him as he fought along the Mussolini Canal in Italy, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Marvin Cornett stood proudly in a pristine uniform, this time adorned with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Cornett's daughter, Jan Mendoza, proudly watched as two uniformed men a quarter of Cornett's age pinned the medals on his chest during a small ceremony in California earlier this month. Hundreds of members of the Greatest Generation die each day, along with their stories of unimaginable heroism.

  • Teenager, arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot, assaulted by fellow inmate, attorney says

    Bruno Cua, who has also tested positive for Covid-19, wants to be released from custody.

  • Watch John Oliver Warn Meghan Markle About the Royal Family in Eerie Resurfaced Interview

    Three years ago, John Oliver gave Meghan Markle a scary warning about what life in the royal family might be like, saying, "They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people."

  • Haaland double fires Dortmund into Champions League quarter-finals

    Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund held off a late Sevilla fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win after a frantic 2-2 second-leg draw on Tuesday.