Richard Pzena Sells Omnicom, Oracle, Edison

The chairman of Pzena Investment Management, LLC Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.
Omnicom Group Inc.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Sign with OMC. Click here to check it out.
- OMC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OMC
- Peter Lynch Chart of OMC
The investor reduced his Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) stake by 38.5%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.70%.
The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and an enterprise value of $21.95 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 54.16% and return on assets of 5.47% are outperforming 72% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 0.88.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.0% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35%.
Oracle Corp.
The guru trimmed his Oracle Corp. (ORCL) holding by 27.31%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.65%.
The company, which provides databases, middleware, applications and hardware, has a market cap of $183.76 billion and an enterprise value of $203.08 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 41.32% and return on assets of 9.59% are outperforming 80% of companies in the Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is below the industry median of 2.37.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.77% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.
Edison International
The Edison International (EIX) position was trimmed by 23.22%, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.
The electric utility supplier has a market cap of $23.56 billion and an enterprise value of $44.45 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.54% and return on assets of -0.29% are outperforming 89% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.25.
Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm 1.22% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% and Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio)'s ValueAct Holdings with 0.21%.
Voya Financial Inc.
Pzena reduced the Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) position by 19.29%. The trade had an impact of -0.39% on the portfolio.
The investment and insurance company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and an enterprise value of $8.41 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.57% and return on assets of 0.32% are outperforming 63% of companies in the Diversified Financial Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.45 is far below the industry median of 10,000.
Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.49% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Greenlight Capital with 0.22%.
Franklin Resources Inc.
The guru exited his Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -0.39%.
The investment services provider has a market cap of $14.35 billion and an enterprise value of $9.98 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.04% and return on assets of 8.24% are outperforming 74% of companies in the Asset Management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.69 is below the industry median of 0.71.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Abrams Capital Management's David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.94% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 0.80% and Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.
MetLife Inc.
The MetLife Inc. (MET) position was reduced by 15.25%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.29%.
The company, which provides insurance and financial services products, has a market cap of $45.10 billion and an enterprise value of $39.10 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 12.19% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 1.03% is underperforming 59% of companies in the Insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.16 is below the industry median of 2.33.
Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 4.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04%.
News Corp.
The News Corp. (NWSA) stake was trimmed by 77.92%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.28%.
The investment services provider has a market cap of $7.93 billion and an enterprise value of $8.90 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.67% and return on assets of 0.96% are underperforming 56% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.13 is above the industry median of 0.88.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.34%, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 2.09% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.89%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
