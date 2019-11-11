Richard Pzena Sells Omnicom, Oracle, Edison

GuruFocus.com

The chairman of Pzena Investment Management, LLC Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc.


The investor reduced his Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) stake by 38.5%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.70%.

dc4a1e495626d64d7379b186e4bf3410.png

The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and an enterprise value of $21.95 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 54.16% and return on assets of 5.47% are outperforming 72% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 0.88.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.0% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35%.

Oracle Corp.

The guru trimmed his Oracle Corp. (ORCL) holding by 27.31%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.65%.

906269a1d58b0f850421fd099b50ea0d.png

The company, which provides databases, middleware, applications and hardware, has a market cap of $183.76 billion and an enterprise value of $203.08 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 41.32% and return on assets of 9.59% are outperforming 80% of companies in the Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is below the industry median of 2.37.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.77% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

Edison International

The Edison International (EIX) position was trimmed by 23.22%, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.

b0b09a09dff7a2753d117a8d5ee38ae0.png

The electric utility supplier has a market cap of $23.56 billion and an enterprise value of $44.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.54% and return on assets of -0.29% are outperforming 89% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.25.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm 1.22% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% and Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio)'s ValueAct Holdings with 0.21%.

Voya Financial Inc.

Pzena reduced the Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) position by 19.29%. The trade had an impact of -0.39% on the portfolio.

e63595ef2ce9a6e72db215f5427386f8.png

The investment and insurance company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and an enterprise value of $8.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.57% and return on assets of 0.32% are outperforming 63% of companies in the Diversified Financial Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.45 is far below the industry median of 10,000.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.49% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Greenlight Capital with 0.22%.

Franklin Resources Inc.

The guru exited his Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -0.39%.

7ff7b19bf00c65bca63a7f5a60a80742.png

The investment services provider has a market cap of $14.35 billion and an enterprise value of $9.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.04% and return on assets of 8.24% are outperforming 74% of companies in the Asset Management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.69 is below the industry median of 0.71.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Abrams Capital Management's David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.94% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 0.80% and Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

MetLife Inc.

The MetLife Inc. (MET) position was reduced by 15.25%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.29%.

09cc78fac72d7495f2bee61f40638a4d.png

The company, which provides insurance and financial services products, has a market cap of $45.10 billion and an enterprise value of $39.10 billion.


GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 12.19% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 1.03% is underperforming 59% of companies in the Insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.16 is below the industry median of 2.33.

Dodge & Cox (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 4.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04%.

News Corp.

The News Corp. (NWSA) stake was trimmed by 77.92%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.28%.

42290914cb2944e5f0e611a9d501bbcd.png

The investment services provider has a market cap of $7.93 billion and an enterprise value of $8.90 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.67% and return on assets of 0.96% are underperforming 56% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.13 is above the industry median of 0.88.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.34%, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 2.09% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.89%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

  • Insiders Roundup: Cros, OPKO Health
  • BP Capital Fund Exists Westlake, Quanta
  • 7 Stocks Vanguard Health Care Fund Keeps Buying



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.