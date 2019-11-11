Richard Pzena Sells Omnicom, Oracle, Edison

The chairman of Pzena Investment Management, LLC Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc.





The investor reduced his Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) stake by 38.5%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.70%.

The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and an enterprise value of $21.95 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 54.16% and return on assets of 5.47% are outperforming 72% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 0.88.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.0% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35%.

Oracle Corp.

The guru trimmed his Oracle Corp. (ORCL) holding by 27.31%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.65%.

The company, which provides databases, middleware, applications and hardware, has a market cap of $183.76 billion and an enterprise value of $203.08 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 41.32% and return on assets of 9.59% are outperforming 80% of companies in the Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is below the industry median of 2.37.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.77% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

Edison International

The Edison International (EIX) position was trimmed by 23.22%, impacting the portfolio by -0.61%.

The electric utility supplier has a market cap of $23.56 billion and an enterprise value of $44.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.54% and return on assets of -0.29% are outperforming 89% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.25.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm 1.22% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% and Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio)'s ValueAct Holdings with 0.21%.

Voya Financial Inc.

Pzena reduced the Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) position by 19.29%. The trade had an impact of -0.39% on the portfolio.

