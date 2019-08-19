Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), founder and chief investment officer of Pzena Investment Management, sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The guru trimmed his Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) holding by 75.34%. The trade had an impact of -1.18% on the portfolio.

dcb08e499c7a3e5b6f7544d872d94220.png More

The investment firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion and an enterprise value of $9.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.02% and return on assets of 9.59% are outperforming 68% of companies in the Asset Management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7.9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 7.90 is below the industry median of 11.64.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.94% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% and Pzena with 0.42%.

The investor curbed his News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 76.81%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.14%.

9ad38c997d751af948749da1bb7f9c5c.png More

The media company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and an enterprise value of $9.10 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.67% and return on assets of 0.96% are underperforming 95% of companies in the Entertainment industry. Its financial strength is rated 6.4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.13 is above the industry median of 0.71.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 2.54% and Dodge & Cox with 2.34%.

Pzena reduced his position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.47%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.55%.

1455dd6e2d7d72cc21e3119cc8434823.png More

The company, which provides traditional and digital advertising services, has a market cap of $16.77 billion and an enterprise value of $21.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of 55.17% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 5.57% is underperforming 51% of companies in the Advertising and Marketing Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.42 is below the industry median of 1.46.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pzena with 1.89%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.0% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35%.

The guru reduced his holding of Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 68.52%, impacting the portfolio by -0.37%.

59ed576712a5f10919437ba7b602381e.png More

The industrial products manufacturing company has a market cap of $13.19 billion and an enterprise value of $16.18 billion.