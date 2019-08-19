Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), founder and chief investment officer of Pzena Investment Management, sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.
The guru trimmed his Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) holding by 75.34%. The trade had an impact of -1.18% on the portfolio.
The investment firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion and an enterprise value of $9.41 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.02% and return on assets of 9.59% are outperforming 68% of companies in the Asset Management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7.9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 7.90 is below the industry median of 11.64.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.94% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% and Pzena with 0.42%.
The investor curbed his News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) stake by 76.81%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.14%.
The media company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and an enterprise value of $9.10 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.67% and return on assets of 0.96% are underperforming 95% of companies in the Entertainment industry. Its financial strength is rated 6.4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.13 is above the industry median of 0.71.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 2.54% and Dodge & Cox with 2.34%.
Pzena reduced his position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.47%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.55%.
The company, which provides traditional and digital advertising services, has a market cap of $16.77 billion and an enterprise value of $21.27 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. While the return on equity of 55.17% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 5.57% is underperforming 51% of companies in the Advertising and Marketing Services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.42 is below the industry median of 1.46.
The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Pzena with 1.89%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.0% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.35%.
The guru reduced his holding of Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 68.52%, impacting the portfolio by -0.37%.
The industrial products manufacturing company has a market cap of $13.19 billion and an enterprise value of $16.18 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.30% and return on assets 7.05% are outperforming 65% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5.1 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.10.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Pzena with 0.23% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%
Pzena closed his Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) position. The portfolio was impacted by -0.34%.
The physician services provider has a market cap of $1.82 billion and enterprise value of $3.89 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.24% and return on assets of -2.16% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Health Care Providers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.33.
Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.28%.
The holding of American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was trimmed by 11.45%, impacting the portfolio by -0.33%.
The insurance and financial services provider has a market cap of $47.24 billion and an enterprise value of $67.64 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.20% and return on assets -0.02% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 3.2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 11.42.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 2.31% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.71%
