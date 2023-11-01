Richard Scatchard: Fears wanted sex offender is being harboured, police say

Police searching for a missing sex offender who is wanted for questioning about the death of a woman at his Somerset home say they are concerned someone may be harbouring him.

Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with a murder investigation.

Detectives are treating the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, as suspicious.

Police told the BBC Mr Scatchard had "been in contact with many, many women from all over the country".

Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Det Ch Insp Jess Aston said: "One of our hypotheses is that someone may be harbouring him, and I would be very, very concerned if that was a female harbouring him."

'Check outbuildings'

Mr Scatchard poses a serious risk to women he forms relationships with, Avon and Somerset Police says.

Det Ch Insp Aston continued: "Or he may be living outdoors, or in an outbuilding. So we would urge people to check if they have an outbuilding on their property and there are any signs of it being disturbed."

Officers were "very keen" to speak to Mr Scatchard in connection with the death of Ms Faiers, who he was "in a relationship with", on 15 October, she added.

"He's wanted on recall because he has a a life licence and one of those conditions is he needs to notify the probation service of any intended intimate relationship.

"We know that he was in a relationship with Kelly. He did not disclose that to the probation service.

"We also know from our extensive inquiries that he's been in contact with many, many women from all over the country," said Det Ch Insp Aston.

"Although there is lots of work going on in the background to locate him, and searches over land, sea and air, our best chances of finding him are through the public's help." she added.

Avon and Somerset Police has also defended its decision not to tell the public for several days that Mr Scatchard was a convicted sex offender when the force made an initial appeal over his disappearance.

"I can understand people's anger, but the police's primary duty is to the preservation of life," Det Ch Insp Aston explained, adding that police had "serious concerns" for Mr Scratchard's welfare.

"The case has been referred to our Professional Standards Department and it's still being reviewed by them."

Avon and Somerset Police has distributed wanted posters for shopkeepers in Minehead to display in their windows

Officers have also been distributing wanted posters for shopkeepers in Minehead to display in their windows, and have also been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the Dunster Beach area.

Residents in Minehead said they were concerned that Mr Scatchard had not yet been located and remained at large.

"If I was out at night, I would be very wary," said local resident Christine Seymour.

"I wouldn't walk down the street alone at night," said her friend Jenny Boyles.

In 2000, Mr Scatchard was convicted for administering substances to women and sexually assaulting them. He went to prison and was released in 2013, initially into the Cheshire area, and he then moved to Minehead in September 2020.

There have been 55 reported, but unconfirmed, sightings of Mr Scatchard, with the majority in Minehead and Watchet.

Residents Christine Seymour and Jenny Boyles say they will not walk down the street in Minehead alone after dark while Mr Scatchard remains at large

Members of the public are urged to call 999 immediately if they see him, and not to approach him, police said.

He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins (180cm), of average build with short grey hair.

He speaks with a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop.

The last sighting of him was outside his home address in Minehead at 10:00 GMT on 16 October. Police said he may be using a bicycle.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Ms Faiers' death was inconclusive but is being treated as suspicious.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk