Richard Scatchard: Police search continues for wanted sex offender

Police say they have received "a number of calls" in relation to a missing sex offender wanted for questioning about the death of a woman at his home.

Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with a murder investigation.

Detectives are treating the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare, on 15 October, as suspicious.

"Work is continuing around-the-clock... as we seek to find him as soon as possible," said Det Ch Insp Jess Aston.

"Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims," added Det Ch Insp Aston.

Mr Scatchard poses a serious risk to women he forms relationships with, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A police spokesperson added: "We have received a number of calls and messages with information since our renewed appeal and we are hugely grateful for the public's support."

There have been 24 reported sightings of Mr Scatchard, with the majority in Minehead and Watchet.

Members of the public are urged to call 999 immediately if they see him, and not to approach him, police said.

He may be using a distinctive electric bicycle, a grey Gepida Alboin Curve with a pink front tyre rim, flowers on the rim of the rear tyre, and green and yellow electrical tape around the handlebars.

Mr Scatchard is described as white, about 5ft 11ins (180cm), of average build with short grey hair.

He speaks with a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Ms Faiers' death was inconclusive but it is being treated as suspicious.

