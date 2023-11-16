Richard Scatchard: Search for sex offender wanted over woman's death

A convicted sex offender is still wanted in connection to a women's alleged murder, one month on.

Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, Somerset, is wanted on recall to prison and over the death of his partner at his home.

Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare was found "critically ill" before dying in Minehead on 15 October.

Despite approximately 80 reported sightings to police, Scatchard has not been seen since 16 October.

Avon and Somerset Police has said Ms Faiers and Scatchard, who were in a relationship, went to The Duke of Wellington pub in Minehead for a drink on 14 October.

In the early hours of the following morning, Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home, in Blenheim Road, due to Ms Faiers being "critically ill", the police have said.

The 61-year-old was pronounced deceased by medics at the house and police were called in the early hours of the morning where they spoke to Scatchard.

The following afternoon officers wanted to ask him more questions and went to the house but found it empty.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Gary Haskins said: "The forensic post-mortem examination carried out shortly after Kelly's death proved inconclusive.

"The circumstances behind Kelly's death are still unclear despite further test results, but it continues to be treated as suspicious."

He added they want to speak to Scatchard to see if he can help with their enquiries.

"We desperately want to provide Kelly's family with the answers they deserve as soon as we can," he added.

Police have said Scatchard, who is 5ft 11ins and has a Scottish accent, is a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with.

He is known to have used the name Richard Dunlop previously and is a regular user of dating apps.

Scatchard has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims before attacking them.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe Scatchard spent the night after Kelly's death - the 15 to 16 October - in the Watchet area, which he used to regularly visit.

"CCTV captured at about 09:00 GMT on Monday 16 October shows Scatchard in the Swain Street area of Watchet.

"This is the last sighting on CCTV we have of Scatchard."

Police, who are being supported by the National Crime Agency, said the majority sightings have been in the West Somerset area, adding there has been "insufficient evidence" to determine if it is him and that he could be anywhere.

Det Supt Haskins added the force is "hugely appreciative" of people who have helped put up wanted posters and been in touch.

He said: "Ultimately, the best chance of us apprehending Scatchard is by a member of the public calling in with key information about his whereabouts.

"This may be through a chance sighting or even someone who has previously been reluctant to come forward - either way we'd please encourage those people to call 999."

Det Supt Haskins added: "If Scatchard sees this appeal, we'd urge him to do the right thing and to hand himself in."

