Richard Sherman pokes fun at details of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract with KC Chiefs

NBC Sports’ Peter King called the Chiefs’ deal with former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a “sneaky signing,” and said this could be a great contract for Kansas City.

“This is my personal favorite note: in Smith-Schuster’s two 16-game seasons in Pittsburgh, he averaged 104 catches, 1,128 yards and eight TDs,” King wrote. “With the proviso that he has to stay healthy, if Smith-Schuster plays 15 games, this will be a brilliant signing by Kansas City.”

King was looking merely at the on-field reasons to like the deal. But Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk took a closer look at the particulars of Smith-Schuster’s contract, which is team friendly.

The Chiefs have roughly $6.1 million in cap space, per the NFLPA, so they couldn’t open up the pocketbook for Smith-Schuster. Reports said the contract was worth $10.75 million.

However, Florio reported Smith-Schuster’s contract has a base value of $3.25 million, and just $2.49 million is fully guaranteed. The contract includes a workout bonus and per-game roster bonuses.

“The deal includes $7.5 million in incentives, at least $2 million of which hinge on the Chiefs at least getting to the AFC Championship,” Florio wrote.

Former Seahawks/49ers/Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman couldn’t believe the details of the contract, and he shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Sherman wrote: “Who is his agent?! Jk lmao”

But Smith-Schuster has no regrets.

“You go into free agency, and you find out who’s going to be throwing you the ball next year,” Smith-Schuster told reporters Sunday. “It came down to Pat (Mahomes) and I’m excited. I’m happy with my decision.”