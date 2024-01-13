Richard Spiczka is ready to face challenges head-on as new Bemidji City Manager

Jan. 13—BEMIDJI — While he's only been in the position for a month, new Bemidji City Manager Richard Spiczka can already see what makes the town unique, and is looking forward to how he can help it become even better.

"It's hard to find a city with 15,000 people that has a four-year university, a community college, a large medical campus and on top of that is kind of an island of population," he said. "(Bemidji) has a lot of unique circumstances and a lot of community ownership. All of those things create a huge opportunity."

Spiczka,

who beat out two other finalists for the position in October,

began his role as city manager in early December. Since then, he's been adjusting to the job and working to understand where and how he can best serve the city.

"So far it's just learning the lay of the land, understanding what communications, relationships and partnerships we need to engage," Spiczka said. "You can have a conversation with somebody and they'll throw a name out there and keep going, and you don't know who that person is yet. Connecting those dots is probably the biggest challenge."

But Spiczka has lived his life embracing challenges, and understanding the complexities of Bemidji is one he's happily accepted.

"I'm motivated by challenge and I think it's fair to say that dealing with the multitude of variables we have in the city of Bemidji presents challenges," he shared.

In his view, it's those same challenges that create opportunities when combined with the city's strengths.

"All of those variables allow the community to be on the cutting edge and be progressive," he added, "there's a lot of things we can tackle where I don't know if (other) communities our size could because they just don't have the expertise or the resources."

Spiczka didn't begin his career in city government, instead, he started in education. Raised in the small town of Gilman, Minn., he began his professional career as a recreation director for a public school district.

The next few years would see him stay in that field, as an activities director and eventually a community education director in Pequot Lakes, Minn.

"I started in the field of education, and kind of moved my way through to the municipal government ranks," he explained. "I would say (I've had) a nontraditional career path, but I've been fortunate. There's things to learn at every stop."

The shift into city government came as an unexpected opportunity when the position of city administrator in Pequot Lakes opened up. For Spiczka, it was a new avenue to continue serving the public.

"I've always been motivated by public service, I'm really wired that way," he said. "The switch into municipal government just kind of happened. I inquired to see what (the position in Pequot Lakes) was about, and I thought it allowed me to grow professionally in a different avenue that gave me the chance to continue serving the public."

After working as the city administrator in Pequot Lakes for a few years, the position in Bemidji opened up and Spiczka decided to throw his hat into the ring.

"(My family and I) are really spoiled living in northern Minnesota with all its natural resources, that's a really hard thing to give up at this point, so (Bemidji) was just the right next step in the right place," he shared.

One of the qualities the Bemidji City Council was looking for in a city manager was to have someone ready to dive into the role and work to improve the city's operations, something Spiczka provided.

"I'm really big on how we can be better," he said. "I'm always looking for ways to be better in things I do every day, and we can do that as a city."

A lot of the room for improvement lies in relationships, according to Spiczka.

In his interview,

he noted what he saw as a disconnect between the city and the community that he hoped to resolve.

While ultimately that involves improving the relationship with the broader community, Spiczka also believes it involves promoting a positive culture at city hall.

"You want to create as positive a culture as possible in city hall, working with residents, with the council," he explained. "We also need a united and common vision between council and staff. That's making sure you get appropriate, clear and concise goals and objectives from the council."

Each role within the city might be separate, with different goals and places in the system, but Spiczka hopes to help each of them work together for a common purpose.

"Everybody has a different role, but it's one large team the way I look at it," he said.

By strengthening these relationships and building partnerships in both the public and private sectors, Spiczka hopes to place the city in a position where it can handle any challenges the future might bring.

"I think the biggest challenge is how you handle change, the world moves so fast and it's no secret that government usually slows those processes down," he said. "It will be about finding ways we can create partnerships to tackle issues as they come up and move things along."

Ultimately, Spiczka shares the view that so many in the community do, that an already great city can become even better.

"Everybody believes Bemidji is great and can be greater, that really hasn't wavered," he said. "I think that's the biggest positive I see."