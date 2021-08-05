Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO President, Dies At 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who went from organizing successful strikes against coal mining companies to leading the broader American labor movement for the past decade, has died at age 72, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday.

Trumka died of what was believed to be a heart attack, according to Politico, the first to report the news.

Trumka was the son of a coal miner and was born outside of Pittsburgh. After graduating from Pennsylvania State University and earning a law degree from Villanova, he became a staff attorney for the United Mine Workers in the 1970s and began leading the organization in 1982.

He led successful, high-profile strikes against Pittston Coal Company and Peabody Coal in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and became secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO in 1995 and president of the AFL-CIO in 2009.

As AFL-CIO president, Trumka was the face of American labor over the past decade, serving as a key political ally to Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

This story is developing, check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.