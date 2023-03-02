Richard Wallman Is The Independent Director of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) And They Just Picked Up 9.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Richard Wallman, recently paid US$221 per share to buy US$386k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.1%.

See our latest analysis for Charles River Laboratories International

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles River Laboratories International

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Wallman was the biggest purchase of Charles River Laboratories International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$223. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Charles River Laboratories International insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Richard Wallman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Richard Wallman bought 3.25k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$220. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Charles River Laboratories International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Charles River Laboratories International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Charles River Laboratories International insiders own about US$125m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles River Laboratories International Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Charles River Laboratories International insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Charles River Laboratories International you should be aware of.

Of course Charles River Laboratories International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here