Richard Wolfe: Drones to nothing to help us

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the term "apparatchik" as a “blindly devoted official, follower, or member of an organization (such as a corporation or political party)." The term is not a flattering one, and its negative connotations conjure images of obedient drones.

Not leaders. Drones.

Kevin McCarthy was a spineless excuse for a Speaker (and as a representative, for that matter). He’s made his bones by lying to the person(s) standing nearest to him. As Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., recently observed, “Kevin McCarthy and lying are like peanut butter and jelly.”

Couple that with his habit of walking away from ethical and substantive commitments when even the smallest contingent of MAGA lemmings has expressed disapproval. This past summer he tossed the budget deal he negotiated with Joe Biden because he lacked the courage to work with Democrats.

Recall "righteous Kev" and his short-lived condemnation of the disgraced and discarded and thus far four times indicted, sexually predatory former president (DADATFFTISPFP) for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots (“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”)

And then remember "cowardly Kev" when mere weeks later he went down to Mar-A-Lago to kiss the ring.

Nevertheless, our congressman, Bill Huizenga, voted to install McCarthy into the Speaker’s chair and subsequently voted to keep him there. Drone votes; certainly not based on merit.

There’s more…

Have you noticed that Jim Jordan, darling of DADATFFTISPFP’s first attempt to install a truly vile politico into the speaker’s chair, has faded into the wallpaper? That’s probably best for him because the limelight does not treat Jordan kindly.

He was a key architect of the 2013 government shutdown, part of an unsuccessful effort to block funding for the Affordable Care Act. [Jordan voted against the latest continuing resolution as well; the man has never met a shutdown he didn’t like.]

In October 2019, Jordan was among the two-dozen Republicans who stormed a secure facility inside the Capitol where investigators were deposing witnesses as part of the House’s impeachment investigation into Trump. Jim left dispirited, having accomplished nothing.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Jordan was one of 126 House Republicans [including, yep, Bill Huizenga] to sign an amicus brief in support of a long-shot lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The lawsuit was dismissed by the Supreme Court within days.

The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 subpoenaed Jordan on May 11, 2022, seeking information related to its investigation. Jordan did not comply with the subpoena and failed to appear for a scheduled deposition. He was unanimously referred to the House Ethics Committee.

Still, our Bill voted to install Jordan as Speaker of the House. Three times, mind you (Oct. 17, 18 and 20). Prompted by, what, legislative or political prowess? Jim Jordan has never had a bill signed into law, much less passed in the House. But drones need not weigh qualifications. Just pull the lever as instructed.

And now there’s Mike Johnson, who’s been referred to as “Jim Jordan in a sports coat.” He’s a Christian Nationalist back-bencher who, like Jordan, suffers when the curtain of his past is pulled aside.

The Louisiana Republican led the aforementioned amicus brief (his name is in the title), saying the DADATFFTISPFP “specifically asked me to contact all [congressional] Republicans … and request that all join on to our brief ... the [DADATFFTISPFP] said he will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review.” How’s that for a thinly veiled threat?

It wasn’t lost on Bill.

Johnson has advocated for the criminalization of gay sex, been criticized for blaming school shootings on no-fault divorces, and said he doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.

On Oct. 3 — just three weeks before he was elected House speaker — Johnson declared that American society was “dark and depraved” because less people go to church than in the past and one-quarter of high school students are “something other than straight.”

True to form, Bill voted to ensconce Johnson as speaker of the House on Oct 25. Because … why? Because Johnson was a moderate (and not an extremist zealot)? Because he could unify the party and get things done?

Nope. Because Johnson was who the GOP had to settle on. And he had the DADATFFTISPFP seal of approval.

So, the question is begged, can drones govern? Can repeated, uncritical, submissive support for deeply flawed leadership flow naturally to legislative (or indeed political) success?

It hasn’t thus far.

— Community Columnist Richard Wolfe is a resident of Park Township. Contact him at wolf86681346@gmail.com.

