Richard Wolfe: Merry Xmas 2024!

Okay, maybe this is a little ahead of the game, but so much of what has happened to date will absolutely serve as precursors for next Xmas.

The Ottawa County Commission recently approved a project to build an open-access, carrier-neutral broadband internet infrastructure. In addition to other funding sources, the county’s anti-government government is using $7.5 million in ARPA funds to move the plan forward.

Richard Wolfe

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021. ARPA provided an estimated $1.9 trillion in federal stimulus to aid in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Huizenga voted "nay" on ARPA (as did every single House Republican). Congressman Huizenga opposed the means to provide the broadband expansion that Ottawa Impact Republicans now gleefully tout.

He also voted nay on — among other bills — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the Chips and Science Act, and the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, etc.

Stick a pin in that.

Conversely, he voted "nay" on the expulsion of Rep. George Santos from the House. And "yea" on the baseless Biden impeachment inquiry, as directed by the disgraced and discarded and thus far four times indicted, sexually predatory former president (DADATFFTISPFP).

This is how Republicans get nothing done. Bear all of this in mind as you start packing away the Halloween décor next year. If Republicans hold the House after the November 2024 election, you can expect more of nothing.

And Bill Huizenga will always support his party’s nothing.

Contrast that with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

She promised three legislative gun reforms: universal background checks, safe storage laws and extreme risk protection orders (a.k.a. "red flag" orders).

She signed all three into law in May.

She promised the repeal of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

She signed a repeal of the ban in March [even though Michigan’s voter-initiated constitutional right to an abortion had rendered it moot].

She promised to roll back a 2011 tax on pension income and to increase Michigan’s match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

She signed both pieces into law in March.

She promised to expand voting rights, protect election workers, and more.

She signed bills in July implementing last year’s Proposal 2 to expand voting rights and access, including nine days of early in-person voting and the counting of absentee ballots eight days before Election Day instead of the day before.

And since President Joe Biden took office?

Remember that pin? Biden signed all into law. Anything more is unlikely, however, as the majority Republican House continues to stay its uselessness course and still cannot, as Chip Roy (R-Texas) opined, point to even one “material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done.”

Back to Joe. Since he was sworn in:

The economy has added 13.9 million jobs, averaging more than 400,000 per month.

The unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 54 years; unfilled job openings have surged, with three jobs for every two unemployed job seekers.

Overall inflation and food inflation have both come down significantly since the start of the year, from 6.4% overall to 3.2% in October and from 10.1% to 3.3% for food.

A recession that had been predicted for more than a year never materialized, instead the economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.2% in the first quarter of 2023 and 2.1% in the second quarter.

Despite that, polls continue to reflect the public’s misconception that the economy is failing. Which is a White House marketing shortcoming, and not one of performance.

In addition:

The U.S. Senate has confirmed 164 federal judges nominated by Joe Biden (only three years in), including the first black woman named to the Supreme Court.

The total approved student debt cancellation has thus far amounted to $132 billion for more than 3.6 million Americans.

What have House Republicans — including Bill Huizenga — done?

Bungled their speakership elections, twice. And then turfed one speaker out. And then seated a Christian nationalist.

Pushed the country right up against a government shutdown, twice.

Left town on Dec. 14, without voting on continuing aid for Ukraine (even as their Senate counterparts stayed to hammer out an agreement).

Well, Congressman Roy, those seem "material, meaningful, [and] significant," but they harm — and don’t serve — the public interest.

All failures of Republican performance.

So, sincerely, Merry Xmas to all this year, 2023. And, equally sincerely, Xmas 2024 merriment is up to us.

Richard Wolfe is a resident of Park Township.

