Richard Worley now lives in Baltimore City
Almost six months since Richard Worley was appointed as Baltimore police commissioner, he has become a city resident. When Mayor Brandon Scott announced Worley as acting commissioner on June 8, a search of public records showed Worley was still living in Anne Arundel County and was not a city resident, WBAL-TV 11 News Investigates was first to report. The city charter states that the police commissioner must live in Baltimore City in order to be appointed to that role, unless the designee signs a declaration of intent to move into the city within six months.