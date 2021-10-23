Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.11

The board of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of November, with investors receiving CA$0.11 per share. The dividend yield will be 2.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Richards Packaging Income Fund's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Richards Packaging Income Fund's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
Richards Packaging Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.79 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Richards Packaging Income Fund has impressed us by growing EPS at 39% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Richards Packaging Income Fund management tenure, salary, and performance. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

