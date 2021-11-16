Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist's release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT and ERIC TUCKER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson's success in helping secure journalist Danny Fenster's release from a Myanmar prison is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor's knack for flying into some of the most closed societies on earth and persuading those in charge to do Washington a favor.

From Iraq to Sudan to North Korea, Richardson has repeatedly proven willing to talk with dictators, military juntas and reclusive strongmen — forging relationships with notorious regimes outside formal diplomatic channels.

“I think there was a certain amount of trust between myself and the commanding general," Richardson told reporters in New York on Tuesday, referring to Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's ruler. “I treated him with respect, he treated me with respect.”

Richardson's missions have often come with the blessing of Democratic presidents, though their open public endorsement is rarer until after the fact. Striking that balance allows foreign officials to believe they are talking to someone who can be an informal conduit to top U.S. authorities even as the administration says publicly it won't negotiate with rogue states.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Tuesday, “We appreciate efforts by all partners, including Gov. Richardson, who helped secure Danny’s release.”

Before Richardson intervened, Fenster, the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, spent nearly six months in jail and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor.

The former governor was initially criticized by human rights activists for visiting Myanmar in February, becoming the first prominent Western figure to meet with the country’s ruling military junta since it overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government. He said he was attacked for bestowing legitimacy with a photo-op.

“I plead guilty to photo-ops and getting human beings rescued and improving the lives of human beings," said Richardson, who spent his 74th birthday on Monday flying with Fenster from Myanmar to Doha, Qatar, before traveling on to New York,

Richardson was the Democratic governor of New Mexico from 2003 to 2011. The bilingual son of an American father and Mexican mother, he grew up in Mexico City and pitched for Tufts University’s baseball team.

He's also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, energy secretary and congressman who served on the House Intelligence Committee. Some of his most prominent global work began in December 1994, when he was visiting North Korean nuclear sites and word came that an American helicopter pilot had been downed and his co-pilot killed.

The Clinton White House enlisted Richardson’s help and, after days of tough negotiations, the then-congressman accompanied the remains of Chief Warrant Officer David Hilemon while paving the way for Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Hall to return home.

The following year, and after a personal appeal from Richardson, Saddam Hussein freed two Americans who had been imprisoned for four months, charged with illegally crossing into Iraq from Kuwait. In 2006, he helped secure the release of Paul Salopek, a then-Chicago Tribune correspondent who was jailed in Sudan.

Richardson has been involved in other high-profile prisoner releases more recently, including the 2014 freeing of U.S. Marine reservist Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi, who had been imprisoned for crossing into Mexico with loaded guns.

“I have chosen to reach out to him on every single case I have worked on," said Jonathan Franks, a consultant who has collaborated with Richardson multiple times on efforts to free wrongful detainees. “Part of that is he is willing to do stuff that the government either can’t or won’t.”

Franks described Richardson as invaluable in representing the interests of Navy veteran Michael White, who was ultimately released by Iran last year in a deal trumpeted by the Trump administration — including by regularly checking in with White’s mother and by passing along messages and requests about his welfare.

In Fenster's case, Richardson said he’d been in “constant constant constant constant” contact with the State Department, which initially urged him not to bring up the jailed journalist because “efforts were being made on other fronts.” Richardson said he respected that at first, but later raised Fenster’s release as a way to help make progress on separate humanitarian matters.

“I made the pitch on behalf of their people — humanitarian issues, vaccines,” Richardson said. “I said, ‘Let’s find ways to help the people and maybe I can help with the U.N. agencies, with member countries, donor countries.'"

Richardson ran briefly ran for president in 2008, becoming the first Hispanic candidate with a legitimate shot at the White House. He produced political ads recalling his 1995 visit to Baghdad and work to help free the two Americans, one of whom was from Iowa, whose caucus kicks off presidential primary voting. In a contest dominated by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, however, Richardson's presidential campaign didn't resonate with voters.

Richardson's informal diplomatic efforts haven’t always panned out either.

In 1995, he left Burma frustrated after its military junta refused to allow him to visit detained opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In 2011, Richardson traveled to Cuba to try to see a jailed American contractor. He was denied access to Alan Gross, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for bringing unauthorized communications equipment onto the island, and left saying he felt the Cuban government wasn’t serious about trying to improve relations with the U.S.

Gross was released three years later on humanitarian grounds.

Still, that Richardson can focus exclusively on the release of a captive American, rather than broader geopolitical considerations, is a particular benefit, Franks noted, especially in places where the U.S. has frayed or nonexistent diplomatic ties.

“If the goal is to bring the American home no matter what, and to do so sort of unencumbered by politics or bureaucracy or any of the other things that kind of fall along with the government," he said, "sometimes it’s just easier, I guess, for some of these folks to chat with him than it is to chat with US government.”

__

Associated Press writers Vanessa Alvarez in New York and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. journalist Danny Fenster freed from Myanmar jail

    American journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years of hard labor in Myanmar, was freed on Monday and is on his way home, said Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

  • AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video

    The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and remove him from a congressional committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword. Gosar posted the video over week ago with a note saying, “Any anime fans out there?” The roughly 90-second video was an altered version of a Japanese anime clip, interspersed with shots of Border Patrol officers and migrants at the southern U.S. border. During one roughly 10-second section, animated characters whose faces had been replaced with Gosar and fellow Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado were shown fighting other animated characters.

  • Rescuing American in Myanmar, former New Mexico governor scores again in despot diplomacy

    Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson helped free American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison on Monday, and the journalist's release was the latest in Richardson's long career of dealing with notorious dictators. The release, which brought relief to Fenster’s family in Detroit and was welcomed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, came after Richardson met this month with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, one of the only foreigners to do so since he seized power in February. Richardson's visit earlier drew fire from activists accusing Richardson of giving the junta legitimacy, a familiar line of criticism in his more that a quarter century of dealing with notorious foreign leaders.

  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Who will make up the Class of 2022?

    The 18-person Selection Committee will vote on the 2022 class in June.

  • Elon Musk is close to selling his last remaining house, a 47-acre California estate

    The 16,000-square-foot mansion comes with a pool, 20-foot ceilings, and space for 11 cars. It was last listed for $32 million.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Mary Trump: If Donald Runs Again, This Will Be the Reason

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMary Trump knows her uncle, Donald Trump, better than she wants to—but that means she has some insight into why he is the way he is.“I grew up in a family where kindness was considered weakness and cruelty was considered a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted” Mary recalls in this episode of The New Abnormal, where she talks with Molly Jong-Fast about why “there’s still hope” for Biden despite his plummeting poll numbers, and about what her uncle

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

    Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

  • Ex-Chinese diplomat warns of 'Armageddon' if Australia joins US in protecting Taiwan

    A former Chinese diplomat has warned Australia against joining the U.S. in blocking China’s mission to reunify with Taiwan, saying it would result in an “Armageddon.” Driving the news: In September, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. signed a security pact called AUKUS, which would help Australia’s capital of Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The agreement comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Beijing’s aggression in the Taiwan Strait, which recently saw a record 150 warplanes breach the self-governed island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

  • Italy, France to sign Rome treaty aimed at changing EU power balance - sources

    Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron will sign a deal next week to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel a government source said. The details of the accord remain undisclosed, but another Italian official said it will boost cooperation between the countries in areas spanning the economy, trade, tourism and culture. The project was first mooted in 2018 under Italy's then premier Paolo Gentiloni but relations between Rome and Paris deteriorated after Gentiloni was succeeded that year by the populist government of the League and the 5-Star Movement.

  • White House announcer appears to skip Harris at infrastructure signing after disastrous CNN report

    Harris appeared to be passed over at the White House signing ceremony, with the event announcer introducing union political activist Heather Kurtenbach as the vice president stood at the podium.

  • Thai king flies to Germany with his 30 royal poodles, entourage of 250 amid growing protests back home

    Pro-democracy demonstrations have continued in Bangkok amid reports that Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has flown to Germany. King’s second home: On Monday, Vajiralongkorn arrived in Munich and booked an entire floor of the Hilton Munich Airport hotel for his entourage of 250 people and 30 royal poodles, reported South China Morning Post. Unwelcome guest: Vajiralongkorn attracted controversy in Germany after he made a similar trip to the German state of Bavaria last year amid mounting protests against him.

  • The hypocrisy of liberals now blasting those wary of vaccines

    A reader points to Democrats — including our now-president and vice president — saying they wouldn't trust a vaccine from the Trump administration.

  • Mnuchin and Pompeo discussed removing Trump after Capitol attack, book claims

    Two cabinet members considered invoking the 25th amendment, new book by the ABC White House correspondent says President Donald Trump in the Oval Office flanked by the treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, left, and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Photograph: Leigh Vogel/EPA Donald Trump’s secretary of state and treasury secretary discussed removing him from power after the deadly Capitol attack by invoking the 25th amendment, according to a new book. The amendment, added to the constitution afte

  • Jared Kushner Reportedly Blew Off Plea To Defuse Trump's 'Coup' Plotting

    The Trump son-in-law said he was too busy working on "Middle East peace" to try talking sense to the president, according to ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

  • Biden bans Nicaragua officials from entering United States

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned members of the Nicaraguan government from entering the United States as he issued a broad proclamation in response to an election that Washington has denounced as rigged in favor of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Biden's travel ban applied to all of Nicaragua's "elected officials," apparently including Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, in addition to security force members, judges, mayors and others seen as undermining democracy in the Central American nation.

  • How Russian Hackers Helped Expose the Right-Wing Dark Money Corrupting Our Courts

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesA piece of news that came out on the same day that the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case—at the center of what the NRA has bluntly termed the Republican justices’ “project” to overturn gun safety— revealed how deep the rot goes.The news came from Russian hackers on the dark web. According to reporting by The Trace, the hackers unearthed a document suggesting that the NRA paid a lawyer more than $500,000 to advocate on its behalf thro

  • Trump reamed out Chris Christie for recommending Chris Wray as FBI director and called Wray 'the worst member of my administration': book

    Trump blew up at Christie and insisted Wray was doing "an awful job, and he's your pick. He was your pick."

  • Kamala Harris' aides pass around an Onion article mocking the VP when they get 'annoyed' with the White House's treatment of her, report says

    Frustration is boiling over among Harris allies as they see the White House sidelining her and not setting the VP up to succeed, CNN reported.

  • N.Korea's Kim visits new city in first public outing in over a month

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a new city being built near the border with China and a sacred mountain revered by his family, state media reported on Tuesday, in his first public appearance in more than a month. The northern alpine town of Samjiyon is being transformed into a massive economic hub, called a "socialist utopia https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-usa-labour-insight-idUSKCN1Q70HZ" by officials, equipped with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities. The developing city is near Mount Paektu https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-kimjongun-explainer-idUSKBN1WW1J9, the holy mountain where Kim's family claims its roots, and he has made multiple visits since 2018, with the official KCNA news agency touting it as "epitome of modern civilisation https://www.reuters.com/article/northkorea-politics-idINKBN1Y708D."