Richardson appointed to Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) has been appointed to the Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform. The committee will work to submit a report to the General Assembly by Dec. 31, with recommendations on reforms to property tax law.

State Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) and State Sen. Louis Blessing III (R-Cincinnati) have been named co-chairs of the committee, which consists of five representatives and five senators who will hold hearings on topics relating to property taxation.

Tracy Richardson

“There is a great deal of work needed to be done to review our outdated property tax policy and to find solutions that will help reduce the property tax burden placed on hard-working Ohioans,” said Richardson in a news release. “To be part of the Commission is a big responsibility that I take very seriously. My goal is to make a difference by rolling up my sleeves, collaborating with my colleagues, and problem-solving to find meaningful solutions to the challenges we face.”

The committee will hold its first meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Ohio House Hearing Room.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Tracy Richardson appointed to property tax review committee