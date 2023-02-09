Richardson Electronics, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RELL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.4% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Richardson Electronics' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Richardson Electronics is:

16% = US$23m ÷ US$148m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Richardson Electronics' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Richardson Electronics' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 60% seen over the past five years by Richardson Electronics. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Richardson Electronics' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Richardson Electronics''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Richardson Electronics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Richardson Electronics' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 86% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Richardson Electronics is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Richardson Electronics' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

