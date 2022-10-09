Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 23rd of November. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Richardson Electronics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Richardson Electronics' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Richardson Electronics has impressed us by growing EPS at 54% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Richardson Electronics you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Richardson Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

