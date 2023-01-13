Richardson man found dead in parking lot; 2 suspects face murder charges

The Richardson Police Department identified a 20-year old man who was found dead in a parking lot Tuesday and announced two arrests in connection with the homicide.

At approximately 6:50 pm, Richardson police received multiple calls about a shooting in the parking lot of 901 South Coit Road. Officers found David Maldonado deceased.

According to the Richardson Police Department, Maldonado had been shot during an argument with two other people.

The suspects, Raymundo Gutierrez, 20, and Lisset Palacios, 21, were found and arrested, police said in a news release. They face charges of murder.

Maldonado and the suspects were known to each other, according to police.