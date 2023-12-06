Richardson pleads guilty to the March 2021 murder of 4-year-old Fairmont boy

Dec. 6—FAIRMONT — Marion County Circuit Judge David Janes denied mercy to 36-year-old Walter E. Richardson III in court on Tuesday.

The state and Richardson both presented their cases before the court in what was a solemn four or five hours of testimony which revealed how far Richardson had gone when beating a four year old boy to death. The case stemmed back to the death of a 4 year old boy in Richardson's care in March of 2021.

"Nothing about what Richardson did to [the boy] was merciful," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeni Pigott said in her closing arguments. "The violence and terror that Richardson brought upon [the boy] was the clearest example of evil I've ever seen in my life."

Previously, Richardson waived the right to a jury trial after being sworn in Monday morning. According to the courtroom clerk's notes, the state presented its case throughout the morning, and broke for lunch at noon. The state played a recorded interview of Richardson upon the court's return, but soon after, Richardson agreed to plead no contest to murder in the first degree. The second count of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian was dismissed.

Therefore, Tuesday's arguments were devoted to establishing why Richardson did, or didn't, deserve mercy. Or, in other words, if Richardson would be eligible for parole in 15 years. Pigott presented the state's case, with Prosecuting Attorney Prosecutor Jeff Freeman delivering a closing rebuttal to defense attorney Frank Walker.

Two employees from WVU Children's Hospital who were present when the boy was at the hospital laid out the extent of his injuries.

"Medically speaking, someone beat the hell out of this kid," Dr. Casey McCluskey, a pediatric critical care doctor for WVU Medicine, said. "Beat this kid to the point his brain was no longer functional. This was directed, intentional."

Calling it one of the worst cases she's ever seen in her life, McCluskey further elaborated on one of the medical reports that detailed the boy's condition. She explained that the beatings the boy received were so severe that the brain's white and gray matter were so swollen that they were indistinguishable from one another. That is critical, because white matter is responsible for brain processing while gray matter handles transmission. Furthermore, the swelling had forced the brain out of the compartments it's held in.

There was also severe damage to the child's face and mouth. A tooth was found in the throat as well as in the intestine. Microfractures were present in the remaining teeth.

"It's just not a visual you ever get out of your head," Meredith Linger, a forensic nurse examiner from WVU Medicine, said on the stand. "A body so small with so much blood on him and visible blunt injuries. It's something I'll never forget."

Pigott was thorough in her direct examination, leaving no holes for defense attorney Walker to capitalize on to argue for mercy for his client. The testimony she drew from her witnesses, as well as photographic evidence she presented, visibly shook members of the gallery. The Bailiff placed tissue boxes throughout the courtroom after the first 15 minute recess, easily accessible by the witness box, the attorneys and members of the public.

In previous statements, Richardson claimed that he had been rough housing or playing with the four year old boy before the injuries. With that in mind, Pigott asked McCluskey if the injuries could be accidental, such as falling off the toilet and hitting one's head on the seat. Absolutely not, she replied. She explained that such a fall is classified as a low velocity fall, further adding for context that a kid falling off of a bunk bed is still classified as a low velocity fall. In those cases, kids rarely get a CT scan because the scan will do more damage than the fall itself. She audibly scoffed at any suggestion that the injuries could come from play or wrestling.

Walker's cross examination of the state's witnesses did not yield much.

For defense, he offered Richardson's father and aunt, Walter Richardson and Andrea Greene, respectively. During direct examination, Richardson's father and Greene both said that Richardson had personally demonstrated remorse to them, which they had inferred from the way that Richardson spoke about the incident. Richardson's father even called him a "good guy." Their plea for mercy on Richardson's behalf was backed up solely by their own personal interactions with the defendant and offered nothing beyond that to make their case.

Pigott was unsparing in cross-examination.

Returning to photos of the child's injuries on the court's computer monitors, she asked if Richardson showed mercy to the child he beat to death. Greene evaded the question, replying that it looked like they were injuries that could be caused by a car crash, despite the fact that a motor vehicle was nowhere near any of the circumstances presented by any of the parties in the trial. Richardson's father told Pigott that his son never revealed the extent of the injuries on the boy. Pigott asked if a good guy would do damage to a 45 pound baby boy. Richardson's father said no.

Finally, Richardson took the stand in his own defense. He claimed the child sustained the injuries after running out of his room into a wall, after which he stumbled into the dining room where he fell face first onto the floor. Richardson said he checked the boy and then went to watch dino trucks. Richardson then said he threw the boy onto the couch in the living room for fun, but missed, sending the boy over the couch, which is what caused most of the injuries.

During cross, Pigott noted that Richardson contradicted himself, first saying they went to the bedroom, then that they went to the couch in the living room. But where Pigott slammed the door on Richardson's defense was when she revealed that in a house filled and smeared with bloodstains, none were found in the dining room where Richardson claimed the boy fell face first onto the floor. Richardson ended his testimony by arguing that he deserved mercy because cradling the boy and trying to resuscitate him via CPR before the paramedics arrived was proof that he did what he could to save the boy's life.

Judge Janes was blunt in his appraisal of Richardson's defense. He delivered the verdict after an hour and a half lunch break during which he finished reviewing the rest of the submitted evidence.

"Richardson's explanation is not credible, and is self-serving and defies all expert testimony," he said. "No mercy."

Richardson will undergo sentencing in 60 days. The penalty for murder in the first degree is life in prison.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com