Richemont's strong sales in U.S. and Europe help soften China weakness

The logo of luxury goods company Richemont seen at its headquarters in Bellevue near Geneva
Silke Koltrowitz
·2 min read

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury goods group Richemont on Friday reported higher sales in the United States and Europe in the three months to June, which offset a 37% drop in mainland China, where weakness in the economy is a worry for investors.

Big luxury companies have benefited from a rebound in demand for watches and jewellery after the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new wave of lockdowns in China hit sales in April and May, a situation flagged this week by rivals Swatch Group and Burberry.

Richemont, maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches, also felt the impact of store closures in mainland China, where its sales were 37% lower for the quarter.

"The rate of decline softened to 12% in June when restrictions were progressively eased," Richemont said in a statement.

The weakness in China's economy was highlighted in the country's second quarter GDP figures on Friday, which showed sluggish growth of 0.4% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier.

Richemont shares, down over 26% so far this year, were down 5% at 0714 GMT.

Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet pointed to weakening macro data in the United States and an "uncertain shape of recovery in China".

The company's overall sales growth of 12% at constant currency, to 5.264 billion euros ($5.27 billion), exceeded Swatch Group's first-half growth rate of 7.4% thanks to Richemont's higher exposure to the fast-growing jewellery category and an increasing share of own branded stores.

Richemont said sales increased 42% in Europe "sustained by robust domestic demand and a return in tourist spending, primarily from American and Middle Eastern clients", while the Americas were up 25% driven by strong domestic spending.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Piral Dadhania said the performance was "reassuring" given the China headwind and said the improvement in China in June should provide assurances on the potential for recovery into the second quarter.

Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said Richemont was setting the industry benchmark for the first half of 2022.

"The strong U.S. consumer was able to totally offset the weak performance in China," he said, noting the absence of a comment on its plan to sell a stake in its online business Yoox-Net-A-Porter (YNAP) to Farfetch.

Kepler Cheuvreux' Jon Cox said Richemont's online business was holding overall sales back and he expected YNAP to be fully divested ultimately.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Becomes Richemont’s Largest Market in Q1, as Sales Rise Worldwide

    The U.S. was Richemont's largest single market in the April to June period, with sales climbing 41 percent to 1.34 billion euros due to domestic spending.

  • Swatch Group upbeat as China comes out of lockdown

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swatch Group stuck to its forecast for double-digit sales growth this year after pandemic lockdowns in China had less impact than feared on the world's biggest watchmaker's first-half results on Thursday. The maker of Omega watches, which generated more than 40% of its sales in Greater China in 2021, said store and warehouse closures in China in April and May reduced its sales by around 400 million Swiss francs ($407 million). Double-digit sales growth in major markets in Europe, America and the Middle East more than made up for the fall in China, leading sales at constant currency to rise 7.4% to 3.61 billion francs in the first half of 2022, Swatch Group said.

  • VW’s Battery Unit Faces Supply-Chain Hurdles in Road to IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s newly formed battery business is working to overcome supply-chain headwinds as it ramps up production and prepares for an initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflati

  • Thurston County officials commemorate federal approval of habitat conservation plan

    Officials reflected on long journey while acknowledging steps ahead.

  • New arrivals at the Woodland Park Zoo

    The Woodland Park Zoo is talking to Good Day Seattle about their new arrivals.

  • 13 Signs You're a Cat Person, Beyond Your Camera Roll Consisting of Only Cat Photos

    You know how to respond to the slow blink, and you NEVER fall for the belly trap.

  • Are Hydrangeas Poisonous to Cats? Learn How to Keep Your Furball Safe

    No matter how lovely hydrangeas look in your garden or as a bouquet, keep your curious kitty away.

  • If your dog could use a computer he'd be ordering these treats for Amazon Prime Day

    Check out these healthy and sustainable dog treats that are as good for Mother Earth as they are for your best friend.

  • Twitter Near Top of Companies Relying on Capex

    Companies' capital expenditures are often vital to their growth. Bank of America strategists screened S&P 500 companies for the highest sales-growth sensitivity to non-residential fixed investment in structures (capital spending). BofA included all three elements of non-residential fixed investment: structures, equipment and intellectual property products.

  • No, Mt. Gox Payouts Aren’t Going to Torpedo Bitcoin's Price

    Mostly because honey badger don’t care. But also, logistics.

  • Ethereum’s Intermediate-term Elliott Wave Review

    Given ETH already dropped to $880 on June 18, it is certainly possible for the cryptocurrency to have bottomed already.

  • Divided Over Russia, G-20 Aims at Food Security, Debt Crises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherGroup of 20 finance chiefs started official meetings in

  • Biden Plans $316 Million in Palestinian Aid, Reviving US Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce $316 million in US aid for the Palestinians on Friday, as he seeks to revive US ties with the Palestinian Authority with a hospital visit and a meeting with the authority’s president, Mahmoud Abbas.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: M

  • UST Co-Founder Targets $1 Billion Funding for Tech Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm led by the Indian co-founder of technology services company UST is looking to raise about $1 billion to invest in startups and private equity opportunities in Asia’s third-largest economy and beyond.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFe

  • Read How Needham Rates CarMax Post Investor Day

    Needham analyst Chris Pierce has reiterated the Hold rating on CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) after the conclusion of the company’s investor day. The analyst is optimistic about CarMax’s ability to take an additional share in the used vehicle market, potentially at a faster pace as the industry shifts from offline to online. Pierce believes the company’s omnichannel efforts are starting to bear fruit, and it can deliver tools on par with digitally native peers. CarMax sees heightened competition from di

  • Online Mortgage Lender Better, Founder Vishal Garg Face SEC Inquiry

    (Bloomberg) -- Better, the online mortgage lender, is facing an inquiry by US regulators that focuses in part on founder and Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe

  • Handelsbanken's Q2 profit misses forecasts on hedging loss

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish bank Handelsbanken reported its second-quarter profit well below forecasts on Friday, after a downturn in capital markets triggered a loss on hedging instruments. Operating earnings at the 150-year-old rival to Swedbank fell to 5.25 billion Swedish crowns ($496.80 million) from 5.67 billion crowns a year ago. "The unusually severe downturn in the capital markets over a short period of time has led to a negative market valuation impact on our hedging instruments," Chief Executive Officer Carina Akerstrom said in the report.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • TSMC’s great quarter is bad news for semiconductor supply chains

    The chip manufacturer's record profits, booming sales, and high margins are the latest sign the chip shortage and its inflationary impact will drag on for at least several more months.

  • This Utility Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    This natural gas utility has one of the longest streaks of hiking its dividend of any stock on the market.