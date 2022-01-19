Richemont sales jump shows luxury revival

FILE PHOTO: High jewellery are displayed at luxury goods maker Cartier store on Place Vendome in Paris
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Cartier owner Richemont said strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe helped sales rise by nearly a third in the quarter to Dec. 31, the world's second largest luxury group said on Wednesday.

Sales rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the company's third quarter, a 32% increase when currency swings were removed. The performance was 38% better than the 2019 Christmas quarter before the pandemic hit, Richemont said in a statement.

High-end watch sales recovered last year, with Swiss watch exports slightly above 2019 levels at the end of November, while Richemont also benefits from its exposure to the faster growing jewellery category.

Sales at jewellery brands Cartier, Buccellati and Van Cleef & Arpels were up 38%, while specialist watchmaker sales, including IWC and Vacheron Constantin, rose 25%, versus the year-ago period, Richemont said.

The Americas posted the strongest growth of 55%, followed by Europe with 42%, while China, which had already recovered the previous year, only saw 7% growth, Richemont said.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said it was "a very strong set of figures across the board, led by its peerless jewellery business", also highlighting growth in Europe "given it has lagged the recovery in other areas".

"I would expect the stock to react positively," he said.

Earlier this week, Italian fashion group Prada posted a 41% rise in constant currency sales for 2021 thanks to pent-up demand for luxury handbags and clothes.

Peer LVMH, owner of the Bulgari and Tiffany jewellery brands, is due to post full-year results on Jan 27. Swatch Group results are also expected around that date.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Silke KoltrowitzEditing by Riham Alkousaa and John Revill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ASML profit beats despite Berlin fire; sees 20% sales growth in 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of 1.77 billion euros ($2.01 billion) and said it expected sales growth of 20% in 2022. "The expected impact of the fire in part of a building at our Berlin site is included", in the 2022 growth forecast, the Chief Executive Officert Peter Wennink said in a statement. Analysts had expected net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional UK£6.4k as FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) drops to UK£451m

    The recent price decline of 21% in FD Technologies Plc's ( LON:FDP ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Kenyan fintech Zanifu nabs $1M to bridge MSME financing gap, eyes Ghana, Uganda expansion

    Kenyan fintech Zanifu is set to upgrade its platform and grow the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) it extends stock-financing to after securing $1 million in Seed funding. Saviu Ventures, which invested in the startup’s pre-seed round early 2020, Launch Africa Ventures, Sayani Investments and a number of angel investors from Kenya and Nigeria participated in the round. This latest round brings the total funding so far received by the startup to $1.2 million.

  • Big U.S. banks see higher expenses from workers' rising wages

    Big U.S. banks will spend more on salaries and benefits this year, as inflationary pressures, pandemic risks and the tight labor market force them to raise wages to get and keep workers. The nation's six biggest banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc - have taken steps to raise some workers' wages in 2021 and several raised expense projections for the coming year. "We are seeing certainly fierce competition in the war for talent, and that's playing out in wage inflation," Emily Portney, chief financial officer for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, told Reuters in an interview after reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

  • China cyberspace regulator drafts new rules for internet behemoths - sources

    China's cyberspace regulator has drafted new guidelines that will require the country's internet behemoths to obtain its approval before they undertake any investments or fundraisings, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The proposed requirements from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will apply to any platform company with more than 100 million users, or with more than 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in revenue, they said. Any internet firm involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission last year will also need to apply for an approval, the sources said.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now. Newly released data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that the United States and […]

  • Ford to book $8.2 billion fourth-quarter profit on Rivian investment

    Ford Motor Co. said late Tuesday it has realized a $8.2 billion gain in the fourth quarter related to its investments in Rivian Automotive Inc. following the electric-vehicle maker's November initial public offering.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f