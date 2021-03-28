What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

benedek / Getty Images

Do the wealthy get away with not paying their fair share of taxes? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both proposed a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Even multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has said that wealthy Americans such as himself should be taxed at a higher rate.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37% for 2020 returns. It applies to incomes of $510,301 and higher for single taxpayers and $612,351 and higher for couples filing jointly. But the top marginal tax rate has been much higher throughout U.S. history. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center. The lowest it has been in recent history was 28% in the late 1980s under former President Ronald Reagan.

So, the wealthy have been taxed more in the past, but they’ve also been taxed less than they are now. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate, but they do pay a disproportionate share of taxes in the U.S. The top 1% of taxpayers — those who earn $515,371 or more — paid 38.47% of the total tax revenue collected in 2017, according to the latest figures from the IRS. That’s actually a greater share than what the bottom 90% of taxpayers paid in total, at 29.92%.

This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

50. Alabama

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $394,842

Average income of the 1%: $999,352

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $233, 478

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.36%

Alaska

49. Alaska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $444,471

Average income of the 1%: $936,890

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $232,313

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.8%

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

48. Arizona

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $459,757

Average income of the 1%: $1,268,048

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $307,566

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.26%

"Skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas, with Arkansas River full of boats in foreground.

47. Arkansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $375,940

Average income of the 1%: $1,378,629

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $293,227

Average tax rate of the 1%: 21.27%

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JAN 23rd, 2018: The Broad Museum showcased an installation by Carlos Cruz-Diez between September 2017 and January 2018 in Downtown LA.

46. California

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $680,687

Average income of the 1%: $2,238,758

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $590,476

Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.38%

Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

45. Colorado

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $577,452

Average income of the 1%: $1,645,616

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $409,526

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.89%

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

44. Connecticut

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $818,755

Average income of the 1%: $2,840,261

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $783,687

Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.59%

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

43. Delaware

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $438,810

Average income of the 1%: $1,095,713

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,817

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.99%

ST.

42. Florida

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $569,651

Average income of the 1%: $2,190,557

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $551,947

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.20%

Atlanta, Georgia, USA – July 26, 2015: Sunset panoramic aerial view of Atlanta skyline, with the Westin Peachtree Plaza skyscraper at its center, with a mobile sculpture of the SkyLounge rooftop terra - Image.

41. Georgia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $496,599

Average income of the 1%: $1,386,410

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $327,111

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.59%

Honolulu, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in Honolulu

40. Hawaii

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $414,150

Average income of the 1%: $929,822

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $221,138

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.78%

Idaho, STATES

39. Idaho

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $422,261

Average income of the 1%: $1,138,855

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $256,089

Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.49%

The Bean Chicago Illinois

38. Illinois

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $572,933

Average income of the 1%: $1,842,478

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $480,696

Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.09%

Indianapolis Indiana

37. Indiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $399,625

Average income of the 1%: $1,017,307

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $243,425

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.93%

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

36. Iowa

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $402,964

Average income of the 1%: $998,306

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $239,065

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.95%

Lighting of the flames at the Keeper of the Plains steel sculpture on the Arkansas River.

35. Kansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $457,566

Average income of the 1%: $1,314,656

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $323,706

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.62%

Louisville Kentucky

34. Kentucky

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $377,039

Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $246,673

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.54%

New Orleans, Louisiana at Jackson Square.

33. Louisiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $430,621

Average income of the 1%: $1,095,274

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $270,487

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.7%

The Portland Head Lighthouse in Maine, USA at sunrise.

32. Maine

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $396,647

Average income of the 1%: $870,414

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $200,036

Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.98%

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

31. Maryland

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $537,046

Average income of the 1%: $1,368,091

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $352,226

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.75%

Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA skyline at twilight.

30. Massachusetts

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $739,998

Average income of the 1%: $1,281,016

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $311,992

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.36%

Detroit Michigan skyline

29. Michigan

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $435,053

Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $246,673

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.54%

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

28. Minnesota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $524,940

Average income of the 1%: $1,405,745

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $357,864

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.46%

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA at Biloxi Lighthouse.

27. Mississippi

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $330,119

Average income of the 1%: $759,755

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $172,237

Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.67%

St. Louis downtown skyline at twilight

26. Missouri

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $429,501

Average income of the 1%: $1,264,240

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $310,766

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.58%

Bigfork,Montana,USA- August 18,2019: Waterfront Group of condos with small docks,boats, lamp posts and bags.

25. Montana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $425,321

Average income of the 1%: $1,078,275

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $249,643

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.15%

Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

24. Nebraska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $435,924

Average income of the 1%: $1147,617

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $274,443

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.91%

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

23. Nevada

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $493,199

Average income of the 1%: $2,184,285

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $530,767

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.30%

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

22. New Hampshire

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $519,416

Average income of the 1%: $1,460,801

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $367,933

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.19%

Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey skyline

21. New Jersey

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $694,522

Average income of the 1%: $1,855,914

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $512,540

Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.62%

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

20. New Mexico

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $351,093

Average income of the 1%: $837,388

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $194,716

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.25%

New York City, NY, USA - March 19, 2019: The Vessel, also known as the Hudson Yards Staircase (designed by architect Thomas Heatherwick) at dusk.

19. New York

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $709,741

Average income of the 1%: $2,739,623

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $742,236

Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.09%

"Charlotte, North Carolina, USA - April 2, 2011: The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and Firebird statue lights up night in uptown Charlotte.

18. North Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $462,850

Average income of the 1%: $1,188,279

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $295,203

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.84%

Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

17. North Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $493,941

Average income of the 1%: $1,173,821

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $293,174

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.98%

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

16. Ohio

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $420,231

Average income of the 1%: $1,100,839

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $270,254

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.55%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

15. Oklahoma

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $428,617

Average income of the 1%: $1,109,039

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,110

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.63%

Evening sets upon the Willamette River in beautiful downtown Portland, Oregon.

14. Oregon

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $472,725

Average income of the 1%: $1,193,735

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $284,926

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.87%

Pedestrians relax on John F.

13. Pennsylvania

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $494,648

Average income of the 1%: $1,372,479

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $348,101

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.36%

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

12. Rhode Island

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $450,935

Average income of the 1%: $1,187,91

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $294,807

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.82%

Greenville, South Carolina at dusk

11. South Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $423,744

Average income of the 1%: $1,064,627

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $253,460

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.81%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

10. South Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $460,683

Average income of the 1%: $1,414,152

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $334,709

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.67%

Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

9. Tennessee

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $449,871

Average income of the 1%: $1,346,134

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $337,828

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.1%

May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

8. Texas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $542,780

Average income of the 1%: $1,681,737

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $435,431

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.89%

People walk at City Creek Center shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on a sunny day.

7. Utah

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $483,006

Average income of the 1%: $1,461,523

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $347,432

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.77%

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

6. Vermont

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $412,592

Average income of the 1%: $1,002,454

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $227,011

Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.65%

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

5. Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $534,077

Average income of the 1%: $1,412,355

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $364,251

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.79%

downtown Seattle, Pier 66.

4. Washington

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $625,720

Average income of the 1%: $1,801,457

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $455,240

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.27%

West Virginia Charleston

3. West Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $319,845

Average income of the 1%: $667,368

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $156,611

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.47%

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

2. Wyoming

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $528,153

Average income of the 1%: $2,245,174

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $526,595

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.45%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

1. Wisconsin

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $434,346

Average income of the 1%: $1,203,326

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $297,267

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.70%

Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the US Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division’s “Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State” data set or tax returns filed for 2018 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of December 17, 2020.



