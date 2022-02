What Do the Richest 1% Really Pay in Taxes?

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The wealthiest 1% of Americans may seem to have the best of everything financially - money they don't have to work for earned as interest on investments, and comparatively low tax rates in proportion to what the average American pays. For example, a 2021 study by White House economists found that the top 400 wealthiest U.S. families paid just 8.2% in taxes between 2010 and 2018 because investments are taxed differently than wages.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37% for 2022 returns; but throughout U.S. history, it's been much higher. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center, and the lowest it's been in recent history was 28% under President Ronald Reagan. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate. GoBankingRates set out to find out what the richest 1% actually pay in taxes in every state.

Not surprisingly, GOBankingRates found that the tax burden on the top 1% varies greatly from state to state. However, there are only 13 states where the wealthy pay more than 25% in taxes, with New Jersey being the highest at 27.62%. Here are the average taxes paid and the average tax rate on the top 1% sourced from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) data.

Alabama

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $394,842

Average income of the 1%: $999,352

Average tax paid: $233,478

Average tax rate: 23.36%

Alaska

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 444,471

Average income of the 1%: $936,890

Average tax paid: $232,313

Average tax rate: 24.80%

Arizona

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $459,757

Average income of the 1%: $1,268,048

Average tax paid: $307,566

Average tax rate: 24.26%

Arkansas

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $375,940

Average income of the 1%: $1,378,629

Average tax paid: $293,227

Average tax rate: 21.27%

California

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 680,687

Average income of the 1%: $2,238,758

Average tax paid: $590,476

Average tax rate: 26.38%

Colorado

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $577,452

Average income of the 1%: $1,645,616

Average tax paid: $409,526

Average tax rate: 24.89%

Connecticut

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $818,755

Average income of the 1%: $2,840,261

Average tax paid: $783,687

Average tax rate: 27.59%

Delaware

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $438,810

Average income of the 1%: $1,095,713

Average tax paid: $262,817

Average tax rate: 23.99%

Florida

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $569,651

Average income of the 1%: $2,190,557

Average tax paid: $551,947

Average tax rate: 25.20%

Georgia

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 496,599

Average income of the 1%: $1,386,410

Average tax paid: $327,111

Average tax rate: 23.59%

Hawaii

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $414,150

Average income of the 1%: $929,822

Average tax paid: $221,138

Average tax rate: 23.78%

Idaho

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $422,261

Average income of the 1%: $1,138,855

Average tax paid: $256,089

Average tax rate: 22.49%

Illinois

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $572,933

Average income of the 1%: $1,842,478

Average tax paid: $480,696

Average tax rate: 26.09%

Indiana

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 399,625

Average income of the 1%: $1,017,307

Average tax paid: $243,425

Average tax rate: 23.93%

Iowa

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $402,964

Average income of the 1%: $998,306

Average tax paid: $239,065

Average tax rate: 23.95%

Kansas

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $457,566

Average income of the 1%: $1,314,656

Average tax paid: $323,706

Average tax rate: 24.62%

Kentucky

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $377,039

Average income of the 1%: $2,245,174

Average tax paid: $526,595

Average tax rate: 23.45%

Louisiana

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $430,621

Average income of the 1%: $1,047,733

Average tax paid: $246,673

Average tax rate: 23.54%

Maine

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $396,647

Average income of the 1%: $870,414

Average tax paid: $200,036

Average tax rate: 22.98%

Maryland

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $537,046

Average income of the 1%: $1,368,091

Average tax paid: $352,226

Average tax rate: 25.75%

Massachusetts

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $739,998

Average income of the 1%: $2,539,953

Average tax paid: $676,927

Average tax rate: 26.65%

Michigan

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $435,053

Average income of the 1%: $1,281,016

Average tax paid: $311,992

Average tax rate: 24.36%

Minnesota

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $524,940

Average income of the 1%: $1,405,745

Average tax paid: $357,864

Average tax rate: 25.46%

Mississippi

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $330,119

Average income of the 1%: $759,755

Average tax paid: $172,237

Average tax rate: 22.67%

Missouri

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $429,501

Average income of the 1%: $1,264,240

Average tax paid: $310,766

Average tax rate: 24.58%

Montana

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $425,321

Average income of the 1%: $1,078,275

Average tax paid: $249,643

Average tax rate: 23.15%

Nebraska

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 435,924

Average income of the 1%: $1,147,617

Average tax paid: $274,443

Average tax rate: 23.91%

Nevada

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 493,199

Average income of the 1%: $2,184,285

Average tax paid: $530,767

Average tax rate: 24.30%

New Hampshire

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $519,416

Average income of the 1%: $1,460,801

Average tax paid: $367,933

Average tax rate: 25.19%

New Jersey

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $694,522

Average income of the 1%: $1,855,914

Average tax paid: $512,540

Average tax rate: 27.62%

New Mexico

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $351,093

Average income of the 1%: $837,388

Average tax paid: $194,716

Average tax rate: 23.25%

New York

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $709,741

Average income of the 1%: $2,739,623

Average tax paid: $742,236

Average tax rate: 27.09%

North Carolina

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $462,850

Average income of the 1%: $1,188,279

Average tax paid: $295,203

Average tax rate: 24.84%

North Dakota

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 493,941

Average income of the 1%: $1,173,821

Average tax paid: $293,174

Average tax rate: 23.45%

Ohio

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 420,231

Average income of the 1%: $1,100,839

Average tax paid: $270,254

Average tax rate: 24.55%

Oklahoma

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $428,617

Average income of the 1%: $1,109,039

Average tax paid: $262,110

Average tax rate: 23.63%

Oregon

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $472,725

Average income of the 1%: $1,193,735

Average tax paid: $284,926

Average tax rate: 23.87%

Pennsylvania

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $494,648

Average income of the 1%: $1,372,479

Average tax paid: $348,101

Average tax rate: 25.36%

Rhode Island

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $450,935

Average income of the 1%: $1,187,791

Average tax paid: $294,807

Average tax rate: 24.82%

South Carolina

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $423,744

Average income of the 1%: $1,064,627

Average tax paid: $253,460

Average tax rate: 23.81%

South Dakota

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $460,683

Average income of the 1%: $1,414,152

Average tax paid: $334,709

Average tax rate: 23.67%

Tennessee

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $449,871

Average income of the 1%: $1,346,134

Average tax paid: $337,828

Average tax rate: 25.10%

Texas

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $542,780

Average income of the 1%: $1,681,737

Average tax paid: $435,431

Average tax rate: 25.89%

Utah

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $483,006

Average income of the 1%: $1,461,523

Average tax paid: $347,432

Average tax rate: 23.77%

Vermont

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $412,592

Average income of the 1%: $1,002,454

Average tax paid: $227,011

Average tax rate: 22.65%

Virginia

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $534,077

Average income of the 1%: $1,412,355

Average tax paid: $364,251

Average tax rate: 25.79%

Washington

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $625,720

Average income of the 1%: $1,801,457

Average tax paid: $455,240

Average tax rate: 25.27%

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: $434,346

Average income of the 1%: $1,203,326

Average tax paid: $156,611

Average tax rate: 23.47%

Wyoming

Minimum income needed to be considered 1%: 528,153

Average income of the 1%: $2,245,174

Average tax paid: $526,595

Average tax rate: 23.45%

Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division's "Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State" data set or tax returns filed for 2018 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 20, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Do the Richest 1% Really Pay in Taxes?