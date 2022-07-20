Who are the richest people in PA? Here’s a look at the Keystone State’s 17 billionaires
Pennsylvania’s richest people made their fortunes in different ways: food, drink, sports, finances and more.
Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s billionaires lists 2,668 people with a collective worth of $12.7 trillion in 2022.
America has the most representatives on that list, with 735 billionaires, including the top-ranked individual, Elon Musk.
Here’s a closer look at the Keystone State’s 17 billionaires, according to Forbes’ rankings as of July 19.
1. Jeff Yass
Yass, the richest person in Pennsylvania, drew attention this spring for spending at least $18 million on the primary elections. He usually backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools.
Yass co-founded Susquehanna International Group, which Forbes calls one of the largest trading firms on Wall Street.
Forbes list ranking: 155
Net worth: $12 billion
Age: 64
Residence: Haverford
2. Michael Rubin
Rubin is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, a digital sports platform that offers merchandise, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other products.
He previously started GSI Commerce, which he sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011, Forbes said.
Forbes list ranking: 258
Net worth: $8 billion
Age: 49
Residence: Bryn Mawr
3. Victoria Mars
She and her three sisters are heirs to the family candy and pet food company, Mars Inc., which makes M&Ms, Milky Way and Skittles.
Forbes list ranking: 269
Net worth: $7.8 billion
Age: 65
Residence: Philadelphia
4. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone
She is the largest shareholder in Campbell Soup. Her grandfather, John Dorrance, invented condensed soup in 1897.
Forbes list ranking: 722
Net worth: $3.9 billion
Age: 72
Residence: Coatesville
5. Thomas Hagen
Hagen is chairman of the publicly traded insurance company Erie Indemnity and has been a part of it for more than 50 years. The company was co-founded by his father-in-law.
Forbes list ranking: 795
Net worth: $3.6 billion
Age: 86
Residence: Erie
6. Jeffrey Lurie
Lurie owns the Philadelphia Eagles. He took out a $185 million loan in 1994 to buy the team, which is now worth more than $3 billion.
Forbes list ranking: 829
Net worth: $3.5 billion
Age: 70
Residence: Wynnewood
7. John Middleton
Middleton is principal owner of the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2007, he sold his family’s tobacco business to Philip Morris parent Altria for $2.9 billion.
Forbes list ranking: 855
Net worth: $3.4 billion
Age: 67
Residence: Bryn Mawr
8. Thomas Tull
Tull, a film financier, founded production company Legendary Entertainment, which he sold for $3.5 billion.
His holding company, Tulco, has investments in health care apparel company Figs and insurance broker Acrisure (which recently acquired the naming rights to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium). Tull is also a minority owner of the Steelers.
Forbes list ranking: 1,459
Net worth: $2 billion
Age: 52
Residence: Pittsburgh
9. Edward Stack
Stack is executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods. His father founded the company in 1948.
Forbes list ranking: 1,881
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 67
Residence: Sewickley
10. David Paul
Paul is founder and executive chairman of Globus Medical, a manufacturer of medical devices.
Forbes list ranking: 1,887
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 55
Residence: Audubon
11. Brian Roberts
Roberts is chairman and CEO of Comcast. His father founded the company.
Forbes list ranking: 1,913
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 63
Residence: Philadelphia
12. Maggie Hardy Knox
Knox owns 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, both of which she took over from her father.
Forbes list ranking: 1,998
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Age: 56
Residence: Belle Vernon
13. Alfred West Jr.
West is executive chairman of financial services firm SEI, which he founded in 1968.
Forbes list ranking: 2,134
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Age: 79
Residence: Paoli
14. Jared Isaacman
The youngest person on the list, Isaacman is founder and CEO of Shift4, a payment processing firm he started when he was 16.
He later founded Draken International, which trains pilots for the military, and sold it for nine figures.
Forbes list ranking: 2,242
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Age: 39
Residence: Easton
15. Richard Yuengling Jr.
He is the fifth-generation owner of the brewer that bears his family’s name. He bought out his father in 1985.
Forbes list ranking: 2,364
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 79
Residence: Pottsville
16. Richard Hayne
Hayne is chairman and CEO of Urban Outfitters. He co-founded the company in 1970.
Forbes list ranking: 2,422
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 74
Residence: Philadelphia
17. Alan Miller & family
Miller is the founder and executive chairman of Universal Health Services. His son Marc replaced him as CEO in 2021.
Forbes list ranking: 2,430
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 84
Residence: Lower Merion