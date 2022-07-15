The Richest Person in Every State
The U.S. has no shortage of billionaires. While we tend to associate billionaires with large cities such as New York and Los Angeles, there are very wealthy people all over the country - around 748 in total, according to Forbes.
Some billionaires may choose to live in places other than the big cities, whether it's because of favorable tax policy or their own personal reasons. Two of the most well-known billionaires, Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, specifically left California for states with friendlier tax codes.
However, the incredibly wealthy live everywhere across the U.S. from Florida to Hawaii. This gallery will provide a glance at the richest people in every state (where data is available).
Arizona
Richest Person: Ernest Garcia II
City: Tempe
Net Worth: $8.6 billion
Source of Wealth: Used cars (Carvana)
Arkansas
Richest Person: Jim Walton
City: Bentonville
Net Worth: $66.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Walmart
California
Richest Person: Larry Page
City: Palo Alto
Net Worth: $111 billion
Source of Wealth: Alphabet (Google)
Colorado
Richest Person: Philip Anschutz
City: Denver
Net Worth: $10.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Investments (Oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment)
Connecticut
Richest Person: Ray Dalio
City: Greenwich
Net Worth: $22 billion
Source of Wealth: Hedge funds
Florida
Richest Person: Thomas Peterffy
City: Palm Beach
Net Worth: $20.1 billion
Source of Wealth: Discount brokerage
Georgia
Richest Person: Bernard Marcus
City: Atlanta
Net Worth: $8.7 billion
Source of Wealth: Home Depot co-founder
Hawaii
Richest Person: Larry Ellison
City: Lanai
Net Worth: $106 billion
Source of Wealth: Technology (Oracle co-founder)
Idaho
Richest Person: Frank VanderSloot
City: Idaho Falls
Net Worth: $2.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Nutrition, wellness products
Illinois
Richest Person: Ken Griffin
City: Chicago
Net Worth: $27.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Hedge funds (Founder of Citadel)
Indiana
Richest Person: Carl Cook
City: Bloomington
Net Worth: $11.1 billion
Source of Wealth: Medical devices
Iowa
Richest Person: Harry Stine
City: Adel
Net Worth: $6.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Agriculture
Kansas
Richest Person: Charles Koch
City: Wichita
Net Worth: $60 billion
Source of Wealth: Koch Industries
Kentucky
Richest Person: Tamara Gustavson
City: Lexington
Net Worth: $8.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Self-storage
Louisiana
Richest Person: Gayle Benson
City: New Orleans
Net Worth: $3.8 billion
Source of Wealth: Pro sports teams (Owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and NBA's New Orleans Pelicans)
Maine
Richest Person: Susan Alfond
City: Scarborough
Net Worth: $2.8 billion
Source of Wealth: Shoes
Maryland
Richest Person: Stephen Bisciotti
City: Millersville
Net Worth: $5.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Staffing, Owner of Baltimore Ravens
Massachusetts
Richest Person: Abigail Johnson
City: Milton
Net Worth: $21.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Money management (CEO, Fidelity Investments)
Michigan
Richest Person: Daniel Gilbert
City: Franklin
Net Worth: $22 billion
Source of Wealth: Rocket Companies (formerly Quicken Loans)
Minnesota
Richest Person: Glen Taylor
City: Mankato
Net Worth: $2.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Printing
Mississippi
Richest Person: Thomas & James Duff
City: Hattiesburg
Net Worth: $2 billion each
Source of Wealth: Tires, diversified
Missouri
Richest Person: Pauline MacMillan Keinath
City: St. Louis
Net Worth: $8.8 billion
Source of Wealth: Cargill (Largest food producer in the world)
Montana
Richest Person: Dennis Washington
City: Missoula
Net Worth: $6.9 billion
Source of Wealth: Construction, mining
Nebraska
Richest Person: Warren Buffett
City: Omaha
Net Worth: $118 billion
Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway
Nevada
Richest Person: Miriam Adelson
City: Las Vegas
Net Worth: $27.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Casinos
New Jersey
Richest Person: John Overdeck
City: Millburn
Net Worth: $6.5 billion
Source of Wealth: Hedge funds (Co-founder of Two Sigma)
New York
Richest Person: Michael Bloomberg
City: New York
Net Worth: $82 billion
Source of Wealth: Bloomberg LP media company
North Carolina
Richest Person: Tim Sweeney
City: Cary
Net Worth: $7.4 billion
Source of Wealth: Video games (Co-founder, Epic Games)
Ohio
Richest Person: Les Wexner & Family
City: New Albany
Net Worth: $5.8 billion
Source of Wealth: Retail
Oklahoma
Richest Person: Harold Hamm
City: Oklahoma City
Net Worth: $17.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Oil and gas
Oregon
Richest Person: Phil Knight
City: Hillsboro
Net Worth: $47.3 billion
Source of Wealth: Nike
Pennsylvania
Richest Person: Jeff Yass
City: Haverford
Net Worth: $12 billion
Source of Wealth: Trading, investments
Rhode Island
Richest Person: Jonathan Nelson
City: Providence
Net Worth: $2.2 billion
Source of Wealth: Private equity
South Carolina
Richest Person: Anita Zucker
City: Charleston
Net Worth: $1.7 billion
Source of Wealth: Chemicals
South Dakota
Richest Person: T. Denny Sanford
City: Sioux Falls
Net Worth: $3.4 billion
Source of Wealth: Banking, credit cards
Tennessee
Richest Person: Thomas Frist Jr. & Family
City: Nashville
Net Worth: $21.8 billion
Source of Wealth: Hospitals
Texas
Richest Person: Elon Musk
City: Austin
Net Worth: $219 billion
Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX
Utah
Richest Person: Gail Miller and Matthew Prince
City: Salt Lake City (Miller), Park City (Prince)
Net Worth: $3.2 billion each
Source of Wealth: Car dealerships (Miller), Cybersecurity (Prince)
Virginia
Richest Person: Jacqueline Mars
City: The Plains
Net Worth: $31.7 billion
Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food
Washington
Richest Person: Jeff Bezos
City: Seattle
Net Worth: $171 billion
Source of Wealth: Amazon
Wisconsin
Richest Person: John Menard Jr.
City: Eau Claire
Net Worth: $16.6 billion
Source of Wealth: Home improvement stores
Wyoming
Richest Person: John Mars
City: Jackson
Net Worth: $31.7 billion
Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used Forbes 2022 Billionaire list data to find the richest person in every state. For each state with available data, GOBankingRates found: (1) richest person's name; (2) city they reside in; (3) net worth as of March 11, 2022; and (4) source of wealth. AL, AK, DE, NH, NM, ND, VT, and WV had no data.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Person in Every State