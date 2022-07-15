The Richest Person in Every State

James Duncan Davidson / Flickr.com

The U.S. has no shortage of billionaires. While we tend to associate billionaires with large cities such as New York and Los Angeles, there are very wealthy people all over the country - around 748 in total, according to Forbes.

Some billionaires may choose to live in places other than the big cities, whether it's because of favorable tax policy or their own personal reasons. Two of the most well-known billionaires, Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, specifically left California for states with friendlier tax codes.

However, the incredibly wealthy live everywhere across the U.S. from Florida to Hawaii. This gallery will provide a glance at the richest people in every state (where data is available).

Arizona

Richest Person: Ernest Garcia II

City: Tempe

Net Worth: $8.6 billion

Source of Wealth: Used cars (Carvana)

Arkansas

Richest Person: Jim Walton

City: Bentonville

Net Worth: $66.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Walmart

California

Richest Person: Larry Page

City: Palo Alto

Net Worth: $111 billion

Source of Wealth: Alphabet (Google)

Colorado

Richest Person: Philip Anschutz

City: Denver

Net Worth: $10.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Investments (Oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment)

Connecticut

Richest Person: Ray Dalio

City: Greenwich

Net Worth: $22 billion

Source of Wealth: Hedge funds

Florida

Richest Person: Thomas Peterffy

City: Palm Beach

Net Worth : $20.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Discount brokerage

Georgia

Richest Person: Bernard Marcus

City: Atlanta

Net Worth: $8.7 billion

Source of Wealth: Home Depot co-founder

Hawaii

Richest Person: Larry Ellison

City: Lanai

Net Worth: $106 billion

Source of Wealth: Technology (Oracle co-founder)

Idaho

Richest Person: Frank VanderSloot

City: Idaho Falls

Net Worth: $2.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Nutrition, wellness products

Illinois

Richest Person: Ken Griffin

City: Chicago

Net Worth: $27.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Hedge funds (Founder of Citadel)

Indiana

Richest Person: Carl Cook

City: Bloomington

Net Worth: $11.1 billion

Source of Wealth: Medical devices

Iowa

Richest Person: Harry Stine

City: Adel

Net Worth: $6.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Agriculture

Kansas

Richest Person: Charles Koch

City: Wichita

Net Worth: $60 billion

Source of Wealth: Koch Industries

Kentucky

Richest Person: Tamara Gustavson

City: Lexington

Net Worth: $8.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Self-storage

Louisiana

Richest Person: Gayle Benson

City: New Orleans

Net Worth: $3.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Pro sports teams (Owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and NBA's New Orleans Pelicans)

Maine

Richest Person: Susan Alfond

City: Scarborough

Net Worth: $2.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Shoes

Maryland

Richest Person: Stephen Bisciotti

City: Millersville

Net Worth: $5.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Staffing, Owner of Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts

Richest Person: Abigail Johnson

City: Milton

Net Worth: $21.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Money management (CEO, Fidelity Investments)

Michigan

Richest Person: Daniel Gilbert

City: Franklin

Net Worth: $22 billion

Source of Wealth: Rocket Companies (formerly Quicken Loans)

Minnesota

Richest Person: Glen Taylor

City: Mankato

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Printing

Mississippi

Richest Person: Thomas & James Duff

City: Hattiesburg

Net Worth: $2 billion each

Source of Wealth: Tires, diversified

Missouri

Richest Person: Pauline MacMillan Keinath

City: St. Louis

Net Worth: $8.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Cargill (Largest food producer in the world)

Montana

Richest Person: Dennis Washington

City: Missoula

Net Worth: $6.9 billion

Source of Wealth: Construction, mining

Nebraska

Richest Person: Warren Buffett

City: Omaha

Net Worth: $118 billion

Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Nevada

Richest Person: Miriam Adelson

City: Las Vegas

Net Worth: $27.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Casinos

New Jersey

Richest Person: John Overdeck

City: Millburn

Net Worth: $6.5 billion

Source of Wealth: Hedge funds (Co-founder of Two Sigma)

New York

Richest Person: Michael Bloomberg

City: New York

Net Worth: $82 billion

Source of Wealth: Bloomberg LP media company

North Carolina

Richest Person: Tim Sweeney

City: Cary

Net Worth: $7.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Video games (Co-founder, Epic Games)

Ohio

Richest Person: Les Wexner & Family

City: New Albany

Net Worth: $5.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Retail

Oklahoma

Richest Person: Harold Hamm

City: Oklahoma City

Net Worth: $17.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Oil and gas

Oregon

Richest Person: Phil Knight

City: Hillsboro

Net Worth: $47.3 billion

Source of Wealth: Nike

Pennsylvania

Richest Person: Jeff Yass

City: Haverford

Net Worth: $12 billion

Source of Wealth: Trading, investments

Rhode Island

Richest Person: Jonathan Nelson

City: Providence

Net Worth: $2.2 billion

Source of Wealth: Private equity

South Carolina

Richest Person: Anita Zucker

City: Charleston

Net Worth: $1.7 billion

Source of Wealth: Chemicals

South Dakota

Richest Person: T. Denny Sanford

City: Sioux Falls

Net Worth: $3.4 billion

Source of Wealth: Banking, credit cards

Tennessee

Richest Person: Thomas Frist Jr. & Family

City: Nashville

Net Worth: $21.8 billion

Source of Wealth: Hospitals

Texas

Richest Person: Elon Musk

City: Austin

Net Worth: $219 billion

Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

Utah

Richest Person: Gail Miller and Matthew Prince

City: Salt Lake City (Miller), Park City (Prince)

Net Worth: $3.2 billion each

Source of Wealth: Car dealerships (Miller), Cybersecurity (Prince)

Virginia

Richest Person: Jacqueline Mars

City: The Plains

Net Worth: $31.7 billion

Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food

Washington

Richest Person: Jeff Bezos

City: Seattle

Net Worth: $171 billion

Source of Wealth: Amazon

Wisconsin

Richest Person: John Menard Jr.

City: Eau Claire

Net Worth: $16.6 billion

Source of Wealth: Home improvement stores

Wyoming

Richest Person: John Mars

City: Jackson

Net Worth: $31.7 billion

Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used Forbes 2022 Billionaire list data to find the richest person in every state. For each state with available data, GOBankingRates found: (1) richest person's name; (2) city they reside in; (3) net worth as of March 11, 2022; and (4) source of wealth. AL, AK, DE, NH, NM, ND, VT, and WV had no data.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Person in Every State