The Richest Person in Every State

The U.S. has no shortage of billionaires. While we tend to associate billionaires with large cities such as New York and Los Angeles, there are very wealthy people all over the country - around 748 in total, according to Forbes.

Some billionaires may choose to live in places other than the big cities, whether it's because of favorable tax policy or their own personal reasons. Two of the most well-known billionaires, Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, specifically left California for states with friendlier tax codes.

However, the incredibly wealthy live everywhere across the U.S. from Florida to Hawaii. This gallery will provide a glance at the richest people in every state (where data is available).

JeffreyRasmussen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JeffreyRasmussen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Richest Person: Ernest Garcia II

  • City: Tempe

  • Net Worth: $8.6 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Used cars (Carvana)

Philip Rozenski / Shutterstock.com
Philip Rozenski / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Richest Person: Jim Walton

  • City: Bentonville

  • Net Worth: $66.2 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Walmart

Dreamfarmer / Shutterstock.com
Dreamfarmer / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Richest Person: Larry Page

  • City: Palo Alto

  • Net Worth: $111 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Alphabet (Google)

AlbertPego / Getty Images
AlbertPego / Getty Images

Colorado

  • Richest Person: Philip Anschutz

  • City: Denver

  • Net Worth: $10.9 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Investments (Oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment)

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Richest Person: Ray Dalio

  • City: Greenwich

  • Net Worth: $22 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Hedge funds

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Richest Person: Thomas Peterffy

  • City: Palm Beach

  • Net Worth: $20.1 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Discount brokerage

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Richest Person: Bernard Marcus

  • City: Atlanta

  • Net Worth: $8.7 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Home Depot co-founder

Joe West / Shutterstock.com
Joe West / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Richest Person: Larry Ellison

  • City: Lanai

  • Net Worth: $106 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Technology (Oracle co-founder)

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Richest Person: Frank VanderSloot

  • City: Idaho Falls

  • Net Worth: $2.9 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Nutrition, wellness products

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Richest Person: Ken Griffin

  • City: Chicago

  • Net Worth: $27.2 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Hedge funds (Founder of Citadel)

Jeremy_Hogan / Getty Images
Jeremy_Hogan / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Richest Person: Carl Cook

  • City: Bloomington

  • Net Worth: $11.1 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Medical devices

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Richest Person: Harry Stine

  • City: Adel

  • Net Worth: $6.9 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Agriculture

360b / Shutterstock.com
360b / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Richest Person: Charles Koch

  • City: Wichita

  • Net Worth: $60 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Koch Industries

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Richest Person: Tamara Gustavson

  • City: Lexington

  • Net Worth: $8.5 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Self-storage

Gagliardi Photography / Shutterstock.com
Gagliardi Photography / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • Richest Person: Gayle Benson

  • City: New Orleans

  • Net Worth: $3.8 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Pro sports teams (Owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and NBA's New Orleans Pelicans)

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Richest Person: Susan Alfond

  • City: Scarborough

  • Net Worth: $2.8 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Shoes

Guillermo Olaizola / Shutterstock.com
Guillermo Olaizola / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Richest Person: Stephen Bisciotti

  • City: Millersville

  • Net Worth: $5.9 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Staffing, Owner of Baltimore Ravens

Adam Gladstone / Shutterstock.com
Adam Gladstone / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Richest Person: Abigail Johnson

  • City: Milton

  • Net Worth: $21.2 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Money management (CEO, Fidelity Investments)

Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com
Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Michigan

  • Richest Person: Daniel Gilbert

  • City: Franklin

  • Net Worth: $22 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Rocket Companies (formerly Quicken Loans)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Minnesota

  • Richest Person: Glen Taylor

  • City: Mankato

  • Net Worth: $2.5 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Printing

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Richest Person: Thomas & James Duff

  • City: Hattiesburg

  • Net Worth: $2 billion each

  • Source of Wealth: Tires, diversified

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Richest Person: Pauline MacMillan Keinath

  • City: St. Louis

  • Net Worth: $8.8 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Cargill (Largest food producer in the world)

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Richest Person: Dennis Washington

  • City: Missoula

  • Net Worth: $6.9 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Construction, mining

iStock.com
iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Richest Person: Warren Buffett

  • City: Omaha

  • Net Worth: $118 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Richest Person: Miriam Adelson

  • City: Las Vegas

  • Net Worth: $27.5 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Casinos

Thos Robinson / Getty Images
Thos Robinson / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Richest Person: John Overdeck

  • City: Millburn

  • Net Worth: $6.5 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Hedge funds (Co-founder of Two Sigma)

Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

New York

  • Richest Person: Michael Bloomberg

  • City: New York

  • Net Worth: $82 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Bloomberg LP media company

Jennie Book / Shutterstock.com
Jennie Book / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  • Richest Person: Tim Sweeney

  • City: Cary

  • Net Worth: $7.4 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Video games (Co-founder, Epic Games)

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Richest Person: Les Wexner & Family

  • City: New Albany

  • Net Worth: $5.8 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Retail

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Richest Person: Harold Hamm

  • City: Oklahoma City

  • Net Worth: $17.2 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Oil and gas

SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com
SweetBabeeJay / iStock.com

Oregon

  • Richest Person: Phil Knight

  • City: Hillsboro

  • Net Worth: $47.3 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Nike

Tevarak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tevarak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Richest Person: Jeff Yass

  • City: Haverford

  • Net Worth: $12 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Trading, investments

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Richest Person: Jonathan Nelson

  • City: Providence

  • Net Worth: $2.2 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Private equity

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Richest Person: Anita Zucker

  • City: Charleston

  • Net Worth: $1.7 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Chemicals

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Richest Person: T. Denny Sanford

  • City: Sioux Falls

  • Net Worth: $3.4 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Banking, credit cards

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Richest Person: Thomas Frist Jr. & Family

  • City: Nashville

  • Net Worth: $21.8 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Hospitals

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

Texas

  • Richest Person: Elon Musk

  • City: Austin

  • Net Worth: $219 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Richest Person: Gail Miller and Matthew Prince

  • City: Salt Lake City (Miller), Park City (Prince)

  • Net Worth: $3.2 billion each

  • Source of Wealth: Car dealerships (Miller), Cybersecurity (Prince)

Lukassek / iStock.com
Lukassek / iStock.com

Virginia

  • Richest Person: Jacqueline Mars

  • City: The Plains

  • Net Worth: $31.7 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food

CK Foto / Shutterstock.com
CK Foto / Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Richest Person: Jeff Bezos

  • City: Seattle

  • Net Worth: $171 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Amazon

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Richest Person: John Menard Jr.

  • City: Eau Claire

  • Net Worth: $16.6 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Home improvement stores

Ekaterina79 / Getty Images
Ekaterina79 / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Richest Person: John Mars

  • City: Jackson

  • Net Worth: $31.7 billion

  • Source of Wealth: Candy, pet food

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used Forbes 2022 Billionaire list data to find the richest person in every state. For each state with available data, GOBankingRates found: (1) richest person's name; (2) city they reside in; (3) net worth as of March 11, 2022; and (4) source of wealth. AL, AK, DE, NH, NM, ND, VT, and WV had no data.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Person in Every State

