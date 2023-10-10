Richey | Preseason Big Ten poll breakdown

Oct. 10—Illinois beat writer Scott Richey sheds some preseason insight on the Big Ten's top teams and players:

BOILERMAKERS THE TOP CHOICEA look at how The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic preseason Big Ten media poll — with Scott Richey of The News-Gazette one of the voters — shook out, with first-place votes in parentheses:

RK., TEAM POINTS

1. Purdue (24) 388

2. Michigan State (4) 368

3. Maryland 304

4. Illinois 301

5. Wisconsin 276

6. Indiana 244

7. Ohio State 228

8. Northwestern 195

9. Iowa 164

10. Rutgers 147

11. Michigan 131

12. Nebraska 90

13. Penn State 71

14. Minnesota 33

A tier below

The Big Ten can be broken down into three tiers heading into the coming season. Purdue and Michigan State at the top, Minnesota at the bottom and then everybody else. The Boilermakers received 24 of 28 votes as the Big Ten favorites, with the other four going to the Spartans. Illinois wound up fourth, just a few points behind Maryland, but received votes anywhere from third to seventh.

Not unanimous?

Purdue center Zach Edey, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and the top choice to repeat, was the only player selected unanimously for the preseason All-Big Ten First Team. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and Maryland guard Jahmir Young were both a point short. A point Young missed by earning 27 of 28 First Team votes, and a point Shannon missed because he was left off of one ballot entirely. The hope is that was a mistaken omission given Shannon was an All-Big Ten First Team selection last season and returns after putting up a career-best 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Otherwise, leaving Shannon off the ballot is quite the statement.

Looking for stars

That 32 players received at least one All-Big Ten vote is indicative of where the conference stands with star power. As in, there might not be all that much. Edey, Shannon, Young, Northwestern guard Boo Buie and Michigan State guard Tyson Walker were the clear-cut top choices based on the voting. Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi wasn't that far behind, but there was a case to be made for the other 26 players that received at least one vote to be in the All-Big Ten mix. It projects as a conference with plenty of talented, good players, but maybe not all that many great ones compared to the Big 12 and SEC.

Player of the year

Zach Edey, Purdue (27)

Also receiving votes: Tyson Walker, Michigan State (1)

Freshman of the year

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana (19)

Also receiving votes: DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland (5); Xavier Booker, Michigan State (2); Myles Colvin, Purdue, and Scotty Middleton, Ohio State (1)

Transfer of the year

Ace Baldwin, Penn State (14)

Also receiving votes: Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan (6); Jamison Battle, Ohio State (4); Kel'el Ware, Indiana, and AJ Storr, Wisconsin (2)

First team

Zach Edey, Purdue 56

Jahmir Young, Maryland 55

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois 55

Tyson Walker, Michigan State 46

Boo Buie, Northwestern 45

Second team

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers 36

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State 26

Ace Baldwin, Penn State 11

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska 11

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 8

Also receiving votes: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State 7; Julian Reese, Maryland 6; Steven Crowl, Wisconsin 5; Dawson Garcia, Minnesota 5; Braden Smith, Purdue 5; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin 4; Xavier Johnson, Indiana 4; Zed Key, Ohio State 4; Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana 4; Payton Sandfort, Iowa 4; Jaden Akins, Michigan State 3; Connor Essegian, Wisconsin 3; Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan 3; Tony Perkins, Iowa 3; Jamison Battle, Ohio State 2; Fletcher Loyer, Purdue 2; AJ Storr, Wisconsin 2; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin 2; Malik Hall, Michigan State 1; Ben Krikke, Iowa 1; Donta Scott, Maryland 1; Kel'el Ware, Indiana 1