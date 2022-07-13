Richfield man gets life in prison for 2021 murder of ex-girlfriend outside Lakeville day care

A Richfield man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death last summer outside a Lakeville day care facility.

A Dakota County jury deliberated for about three hours Tuesday before convicting 33-year-old Atravius Joseph Weeks of three counts of murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry, according to a news release issued by the Dakota County attorney’s office.

Judge Jamie Cork sentenced Weeks to life in prison without parole.

“I wish to thank the jury for its verdicts ensuring Mr. Weeks will be held accountable for his heinous act,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in her office’s news release. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. Henry for their great loss.”

Weeks shot Henry — who had broken up with him just a few days earlier — seven times outside the New Horizon Academy day care center in the early morning hours of June 22, 2021.

Belle Plaine police had been dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to an apartment complex in that city, where another ex-girlfriend of Weeks had called 911 because he was outside pounding on the walls.

The woman said Weeks had a gun and she believed she would die if Weeks was able to gain entry. During the 911 call, she said she received a message indicating Weeks had shot himself.

Responding officers found Weeks’ silver Audi in the building’s parking lot. They found blood in the car and a 9 mm casing on the front passenger seat.

Officers spoke to Weeks by phone and he agreed to return to the parking lot. Investigators found him a block away with injuries to his forehead. Weeks was carrying a Glock 9 mm handgun but was arrested without incident, police said.

Officers were treating Weeks’ wound and waiting for medics to arrive when he said, “I just killed my best friend,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Weeks told officers he had shot Henry an hour earlier outside the Lakeville day care, about 30 miles from Belle Plaine.

Police found Henry’s body later that morning in the New Horizon Academy parking lot near 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. She had been shot seven times in the leg, stomach and neck.

