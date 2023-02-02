Richfield man sentenced to 7 years for shooting another man over roofing project dispute

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A 30-year-old Richfield man was sentenced in Wood County Circuit Court to seven years in prison for shooting another man over a roofing project dispute.

In December, Jason R. Schultz pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly causing injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. As part of a plea agreement, five other felony charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, were dismissed but considered during sentencing.

During the sentencing Jan. 23, Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter ordered Schultz to serve seven years on extended supervision after his prison sentence and pay restitution to the victim. Potter said Schultz will be eligible for prison programming to get out early after he's served two-thirds of his sentence. Potter gave Schultz credit for 59 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, at 7:08 a.m. May 30, a man called and reported someone had shot him and he was going to Marshfield Medical Center. Marshfield police learned the shooting had taken place in the 9500 block of Half Mile Drive in Richfield, about 7 miles south of the hospital.

The victim, his daughter, his mother and another man went to the home on Half Mile Drive to get an air compressor and some hoses to complete a roofing project. When they got there, Schultz came out of the house and got into an argument with the victim, according to the complaint.

Schultz accused the other man of making an error on a roofing job that the two were doing together and leaving Schultz to fix it without getting paid. Schultz became angry about the other man taking his equipment, retrieved a gun from the house and fired shots into the ground and into his own pickup, according to Schultz's statement to police.

The victim told police he worried about his daughter's safety and tried to knock the rifle away and he hit Schultz in the head. At that point, Schultz hit him with the gun and knocked him to the ground, then shot him in the lower abdomen, according to the criminal complaint.

