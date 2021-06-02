Richfield man sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to burn down Target HQ during downtown riot

A judge sentenced a Richfield man to two years and nine months in prison Wednesday for conspiring to set fire to Target's corporate headquarters in Minneapolis last August.

Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, was among a group of hundreds who gathered downtown on Aug. 6 following online rumors that police had shot and killed a Black man on Nicollet Mall. Police quickly released footage showing the man, a suspect in a murder case, had shot himself when officers came to arrest him. But the false reports had already surged through the crowd, and many began rioting and looting in the downtown corridor.

Jackson broke through the glass doors of Target's corporate building with a construction sign, then intentionally set a fire on a counter inside the mailroom. He also attempted to light a second fire on cardboard boxes. He was indicted last December, and pleaded guilty in January.

U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz passed down the sentence to Jackson in federal court, which includes two years of supervised release once he gets out.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036