Richfield police say man ran into woods after domestic incident

Beacon Journal
·1 min read
Residents in the Farnham Road area of Richfield were asked to remain indoors Monday afternoon while police dealt with a domestic incident.

According to Richfield police, a man was reportedly armed with a gun and was fighting with two family members about 1:30 p.m.

Police said the family members escaped from the home to a safe location and the suspect, identified as Richfield resident Todd Reynolds, fled into the woods. The Metro SWAT team assisted Richfield Police in a search of the home and surrounding area, but the man remained at large.

Residents were given the all-clear around 5 p.m.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Reynolds' whereabouts to contact the department at 330-659-9500.

