Richfield Springs woman charged with identity theft

Nov. 4—Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl announced a Richfield Springs woman was charged with identity theft.

According to a media release, Kristine Neuschel, 38, was charged with second-degree identity theft, a class E felony on Nov. 3.

Following an investigation by the DA's office and the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Neuschel was accused of using an elderly man's identity without his permission or knowledge to obtain credit exceeding $500.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Richfield Springs Village Court on Nov. 17, for arraignment, the release said.

The DA's office is investigating whether there are any other alleged victims and ask anyone who thinks they are one to call the office at 607-547-6464, the release said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.