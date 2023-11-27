Richfield woman charged with violating order of protection

Nov. 27—The Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced a Richfield woman was arrested Nov. 21, for violating an order of protection.

Katherine G. Naber, 32, was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Otsego, a media release said. When deputies tried to arrest Naber, she attempted to fight and flee.

Naber was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; three counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, the release said.

She was taken into custody and later held at the Otsego County Jail pending arraignment.